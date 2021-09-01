Advertisement
Torrey Pines girls varsity volleyball team earns championship title at California Challenge

Top row (left to right): Head Coach Brennan Dean, Assistant Coach Nick Rubacky, Alice Yu, Audrey Adam, Claire Deller, Hannah Flannery, Grace Flanagan, Ayana Johnson, Brooklyn Burns, Delaney Karl, Assistant Coach Chris Morris, Assistantt Coach Mel Adams. Bottom row: Nikki Quinn, Sienna Sobatta, Gabrielle Choy, Alex McGillivray, Katerina Lutz, Layla Williams, Kendall Whitmarsh, Mai Plsek.
(Courtesy of TPHS girls volleyball)
The Torrey Pines girls varsity volleyball team defeated Marin Catholic in three sets (26-24, 19-25, 15-10) to claim the championship at the California Challenge. The tournament, hosted by La Costa Canyon High School, brought together 23 teams from across the state to compete over two days of competitive play. Three Falcons were given special recognition for their outstanding contributions: senior Brooklyn Burns was named MVP, and senior Hannah Flannery and junior Katerina Lutz were named to the All Tournament Team.

(L-R) Hannah Flannery (All Team CA Challenge), Brooklyn Burns (MVP CA Challenge), Katerina Lutz (All Team CA Challenge)
(Courtesy pf TPHS girls volleyball)

