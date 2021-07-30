San Diego Saints 12U team wins another baseball championship

The Rancho Santa Fe-based San Diego Saints 12U baseball team traveled to Branson, Mo., recently for a five-day tournament hosted by Ballparks of America. The tournament field was comprised of 29 teams from around the country, including teams from California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Texas and Virginia.

After four days of pool-play, the Saints were 6-0 and had earned the 2nd seed entering the tournament playoffs. The Saints won their quarterfinal game 11-1 over KC Crush, then beat Misfits 13-0 in a semifinal game. In the final game, the Saints defeated a team from Davie, Fla., 11-2, earning the tournament championship. The Saints hitters were exceptional during the week, blasting 39 home runs and scoring a total of 121 runs in nine games over the course of the tournament.

With their 9-0 tournament record, the Saints improved their overall season record to 59-6-1.