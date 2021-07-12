Torrey Pines’ Carson Williams drafted by Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays took Torrey Pines High School shortstop Carson Williams with the 28th pick in the July 11 MLB draft.

Williams was the second local player to go in the first round as Eastlake High shortstop Marcelo Mayer was taken by the Boston Red Sox with the fourth pick.

Carson Williams (Anna Scipione)

The 6-foot-2 Williams was rated as the 40th-best prospect in the draft by Baseball America.

He hit .495 this season with 11 homers, 10 doubles and 34 stolen bases.

Although he doesn’t like to pitch, his fastball has been clocked at 97 mph. He had 28 strikeouts, walked three and didn’t give up a run in 15 innings.

The draft this year was pushed back from June to July and was held in Denver, in conjunction with the MLB All-Star Game.

