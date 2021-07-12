Advertisement
Torrey Pines’ Carson Williams drafted by Tampa Bay Rays

Carson Williams celebrates scoring the winning run over La Costa Canyon for the league championship on June 2.
(Anna Scipione)
By John Maffei
Del Mar Times
The Tampa Bay Rays took Torrey Pines High School shortstop Carson Williams with the 28th pick in the July 11 MLB draft.

Williams was the second local player to go in the first round as Eastlake High shortstop Marcelo Mayer was taken by the Boston Red Sox with the fourth pick.

Carson Williams
(Anna Scipione)

The 6-foot-2 Williams was rated as the 40th-best prospect in the draft by Baseball America.

He hit .495 this season with 11 homers, 10 doubles and 34 stolen bases.

Although he doesn’t like to pitch, his fastball has been clocked at 97 mph. He had 28 strikeouts, walked three and didn’t give up a run in 15 innings.

The draft this year was pushed back from June to July and was held in Denver, in conjunction with the MLB All-Star Game.

— John Maffei is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

John Maffei

A 1971 graduate of San Diego State, Maffei lettered in baseball for the Aztecs. His first job was as a sportswriter at the Escondido Times-Advocate. He returned to San Diego State as Sports Information Director in 1972 and held that position through the 1978 season when he returned to the Times-Advocate as sports editor. He moved to the Oceanside Blade-Tribune as a sportswriter in 1985, then was part of the merger when the Times-Advocate and Blade-Tribune joined forces to form the North County Times. He joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in 2012. He has covered all sports from preps to pros.

