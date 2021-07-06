Torrey Pines boys volleyball ends season ranked third in nation

The Torrey Pines boys volleyball team had a pretty historic season, ranking as high as number one in the nation and ending as third best in the nation on MaxPreps as well as racking up many individual honors as well.

Torrey Pines senior Matthew Lim was named North County Coastal League player of the year, All-NCC league first team, San Diego Section All-CIF first team, AVCA second team All-American.

(Anna Scipione)

With an overall record of 17-5, Torrey Pines was the North County Coastal League Champions (7-1 in league). Last week the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) released its High School All-American Team for boys volleyball and seniors Matthew Lim and Truman Morely made the list of 20 student athletes.

Truman Morley made All-NCC league first team, San Diego Section All-CIF second team and AVCA second team All American. (Anna Scipione)

Matthew Lim was also named North County Coastal League player of the year, All-NCC league first team and San Diego Section All-CIF first team.

Truman Morley also made All-NCC league first team, San Diego Section All-CIF second team.

Gavin Ryder was named All-NCC league second team.

(Anna Scipione)

Senior Gavin Ryder also made All-NCC league second team.

