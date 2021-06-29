RSF boys headed to 2021 World Series of Youth Lacrosse

Brothers Ross (13) and Harrison (11) Jacobsen, and Brody Leonard (13) recently qualified with So Cal Express World Series 13U Team for the 2021 World Series of Youth Lacrosse (WSYL) tournament. Team So Cal World Series is made up of elite 13U lacrosse players from Southern California who live within 100 miles of the team’s home field in Orange County. So Cal World Series competed and qualified at the WSYL West Region Qualifier in Salt Lake City, April 10-11.

Ross Jacobsen

(Phong Luong)

The World Series of Youth Lacrosse invites the nation’s top boys lacrosse teams to compete in one of five US regional qualifiers where the top four teams of each region advance to the Championship Series at the Maryland SoccerPlex. Team So Cal World Series will play against the best teams from other regions and a select group of international teams from July 1-3.

Harrison Jacobsen

(Phong Luong)

All three boys are honor roll students at R. Roger Rowe Middle School. Ross and Harrison have been playing lacrosse for Rancho Santa Fe Eagles since 1st grade and kindergarten, respectively. Brody started playing with the Eagles in 2nd grade. All three boys play year-round for their local club team, RC Blues, and also play for West Coast Starz, a West Coast All-Star team. Ross is an exceptionally fast versatile player, playing both midfield and attack. Harrison is one of the youngest on the team but a force to be reckoned with, playing midfield and the team’s go-to face-off guy. Brody’s size and strength at attack make him a vital addition, with his high-speed shots.

