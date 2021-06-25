RSF Attack Boys 2002 Academy soccer team crowned National Cup Champions

The RSF Attack Boys 2002 Academy soccer team won the CalSouth National Championship and are heading to Boise, Idaho for the Far West Regional Championships hosted by US Youth Soccer. The Academy team, coached by Darren Parker, won 6 straight games to become the National Champions. In their first 3 bracket games they scored 14 goals, winning 2 of the games in shut outs. Throughout the tournament they had only 3 goals scored on them. In both the semi-final and final matches, the games ended in a tie with the team playing 90 minutes and then a 30-minute overtime and ultimately winning in a penalty shootout.

At the Far West Regionals, the team will face competition from surrounding states, such as Arizona, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado and Nevada. If they are victorious during this competition they will represent RSF Attack and CalSouth in the National Championship to be held in Sarasota, Florida, during July.

RSF Attack is a community-based youth soccer league that provides both recreational and competitive soccer teams, camps and skills clinics for youth soccer players ages 4-18 at any level. For more information, contact Marilee Pacelli, director of League Operations at marilee@rsfsoccer.com.