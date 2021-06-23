Torrey Pines Falcons soar at CIF track championships

Torrey Pines High School had a strong showing at the CIF San Diego Division 1 Championships for track and field on June 13 at Del Norte High School.

The Torrey Pines girls finished third overall. The 4x400 relay team of Dominika Janik, Karina Janik, Kira Nikolaus and Tanna Schornstein took second place with the fifth fastest time in school history.

Freshman Tanna Schornstein was also second in the 400 meter dash with a time of 56.21, a new school record. Junior Annika Salz placed second in the 1600 meter race and her time of 4:57.48 was good for sixth best all time in Torrey Pines history. Senior Karly Reeves sprinted to third place in the 100 meter dash, second all-time with 12.39.

Sophomore Karina Janik placed third in the 300 meter hurdles, her time ranking her sixth of all time.

Canyon Crest Academy runner Kalista Villatoro took second place in the 800 meter.

The boys 4x400 relay Conor Flaharty, Phillip Jian, Ryan Thomas and Sebastian Barclay.

On the boys side, senior Sebastian Barclay placed third in the 800 meter, senior Alex Dommers took third in discus and the boys 4x400 relay team of Conor Flaharty, Phillip Jian, Ryan Thomas and Sebastian Barclay finished in third place.

CCA junior Jaxton Blodgett placed third in the triple jump.

Torrey Pines was able to compete against all runners in the section at the CIF Open Division Championships on June 19 at University High School —where several athletes placed in the top ten. Both the boys and girls 4x400 relay teams took third and Annika Salz and junior Kiana Bourgeois took sixth and seventh respectively in the 1600 meter race. Sebastian Barclay was third in the 800. Freshman Scarlett Taylor placed fifth in the 3200, with sophomore Marissa Gaut finishing eighth.

Karina Janik won third in the 300 meter hurdles with her sister Dominika close behind in fourth.

CCA’s Kalista Villatoro took fourth in the 800 meter and CCA senior Travis Hackett placed fifth in the 110 meter hurdles. CCA’s jumpers also performed well with Jaxton Blodgett placing ninth in the triple jump, junior Toni Chambers finishing in seventh in the high jump and senior Justin Whitney sixth in the long jump.

The top section athletes will now go on to compete in the California State Championship Invitational on June 25-26 in Clovis.

