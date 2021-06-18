12U Saints win Orange County Baseball Tournament

The San Diego Saints 12U youth baseball team won the XDS All-Star Classic Tournament championship this past weekend in Orange County.

The Saints outlasted 25 other 12U teams, winning the top level, D1 Division of the tournament. The Saints, who play their home games at Richardson Field in Rancho Santa Fe, earned the 4th seed after pool play games on Saturday, June 12, then won three consecutive playoff games on Sunday, June 13, to win the tournament. Over the course of the tournament, the Saints were undefeated and outscored their opponents by a 61 to 11 margin.

The 12U Saints will be travelling to Branson, Mo., for their next tournament in early July.