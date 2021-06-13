Copyright © 2021, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Sports

Torrey Pines takes Open Division title on three-pointer at buzzer

Torrey Pines High School’s Nick Herrmann (1) is lifted in celebration.
Torrey Pines High School’s Nick Herrmann (1) is lifted in celebration after the boys basketball team win against Cathedral Catholic High in CIF Open Division basketball championships on Saturday.
(Kristian Carreon/For The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Nick Herrmann’s long shot breaks tie with Cathedral Catholic, moves Falcons to 29-0

By John Maffei
San Diego Union-Tribune
Nick Herrmann hit a long 3-point shot at the buzzer on an inbounds play to give undefeated Torrey Pines a 63-60 victory over Cathedral Catholic in the Open Division boys championship game Saturday night, June 12, at Montgomery High.

The Falcons completed the regular season 29-0.

Herrmann finished the game with 30 points, 15 in the fourth quarter. He made 14 of 15 free-throw attempts and had a trio of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Otto Landrum had 11 points, six rebounds and blocked a pair of shots for the Falcons.

Shea Fitzgerald and Alex Wade led Cathedral Catholic with 12 each, while Jaden Label and Dillon Wilhite had 11 and 10. Wilhite also had nine rebounds.

Fitzgerald made three free throws to tie the game at 60-all after he was fouled on a three-point attempt with 13 seconds remaining.

Torrey Pines trailed by 12 in the second quarter before going on a 15-0 run with Herrmann scoring 13 of those points.

— John Maffei is a sports reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

SportsPrep Sports
John Maffei

A 1971 graduate of San Diego State, Maffei lettered in baseball for the Aztecs. His first job was as a sportswriter at the Escondido Times-Advocate. He returned to San Diego State as Sports Information Director in 1972 and held that position through the 1978 season when he returned to the Times-Advocate as sports editor. He moved to the Oceanside Blade-Tribune as a sportswriter in 1985, then was part of the merger when the Times-Advocate and Blade-Tribune joined forces to form the North County Times. He joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in 2012. He has covered all sports from preps to pros.

