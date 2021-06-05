Copyright © 2021, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Sports

Trevor Denman returning to Del Mar for 2021 horse racing seasons

Trevor Denman, returning to Del Mar this summer as track announcer, is a member of the SoCal Broadcast Hall of Fame.
(San Diego Union-Tribune)

Legendary announcer skipped last year due to pandemic

By Jay Posner
San Diego Union-Tribune
After missing last year’s racing due to the pandemic, Trevor Denman is returning to Del Mar.

The voice of the seaside track from 1984 through 2019, Denman and his wife, Robin, opted not to travel west last year from their farm in Minnesota.

But Del Mar announced Thursday morning, June 3, that Denman, 68, will call Del Mar’s 31-day summer meeting beginning July 16, and its 15-day fall meeting starting Nov. 3. Tickets for the summer meeting will go on sale June 18.

“We are very keen to get back to Del Mar,” Denman said in an email to a track official.

Denman was replaced last year by Larry Collmus, the voice of the Triple Crown and Breeders’ Cup for NBC. This year’s Breeders’ Cup will be held Nov. 5 and 6 at Del Mar. Tickets go on sale July 16.

Jay Posner is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

Jay Posner

Jay Posner joined the U-T in 1989 and worked in Sports for more than 23 years as a reporter, copy editor, assistant sports editor and sports editor. He shifted over to the Arts & Entertainment section in the summer of 2012 and was responsible for production of the Night & Day, Weekend and Sunday Arts sections. He moved back to being sports editor in March 2016. He spent part of his childhood in North County and returned to San Diego after graduating from UCLA.

