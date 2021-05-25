CCA softball squad takes ‘The Battle of the Academies’

The Canyon Crest Academy Ravens varsity softball team won game one of “The Battle of the Academies” on May 18, in a 13-3 victory over San Dieguito Academy High School.

“The Battle of the Academies” is a fun tradition the schools created in which a player from the winning team gets possession of the coveted Battle of Academies bat—currently it is held by CCA’s catcher Giovana “Gigi” Travagline. The bat will remain with CCA’s softball team until the next battle match-up at SDA on Thursday, June 3, the final game of the regular season.

Senior Emily Bertrand hit a homerun in the Battle of the Academies. (Courtesy)

In the May 18 game, CCA grabbed an early lead thanks to a RBI single by senior Taylor Ang and a triple by junior Mason Usselman. The Ravens put up four runs in the sixth inning with big bats that were led by senior Emily Bertrand, Taylor and Sydney Ang, sophomores Lena Patel and Allison Burwell all knocking in runs.

Senior Taylor Ang

Bertrand not only hit a home run but was also the game’s winning pitcher, surrendering just three runs on three hits over six innings and striking out six.

In the 15-hit game, junior shortstop Claire Sefkow, Patel, Usselman and the senior Ang twins each racked up multiple hits for the Ravens.

The Ravens are 15-2 on the season overall and 5-1 in league play, in second place behind El Camino.

Senior Sydney Ang