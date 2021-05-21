Local student commits to Stanford with a soccer scholarship

Rancho Santa Fe resident Jackson Kiil has committed to play soccer at Stanford University in the next school year, 2021/22. Jackson attended Cathedral Catholic High School for the last four years. Before that, Jackson and his siblings were raised by his parents, Skip and Marianne Kiil, in four different countries: Tokyo, Japan; Rome, Italy; Geneva, Switzerland; and London, England.

“We believe this is where his love of futbol (soccer) developed as it is part of the culture overseas,” Marianne said.

Jackson currently plays for San Diego Surf and has shared time playing for the MLS (Major League Soccer) Academy Columbus Crew in Columbus, Ohio. Jackson, who will be pursuing an economics major, will report to campus in July to start training with the Stanford team.