Copyright © 2021, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Local student commits to Stanford with a soccer scholarship

Jackson Kiil signing his National Letter of Intent for Stanford.
Jackson Kiil signing his National Letter of Intent for Stanford.
(Courtesy)
Share

Rancho Santa Fe resident Jackson Kiil has committed to play soccer at Stanford University in the next school year, 2021/22. Jackson attended Cathedral Catholic High School for the last four years. Before that, Jackson and his siblings were raised by his parents, Skip and Marianne Kiil, in four different countries: Tokyo, Japan; Rome, Italy; Geneva, Switzerland; and London, England.

“We believe this is where his love of futbol (soccer) developed as it is part of the culture overseas,” Marianne said.

Jackson currently plays for San Diego Surf and has shared time playing for the MLS (Major League Soccer) Academy Columbus Crew in Columbus, Ohio. Jackson, who will be pursuing an economics major, will report to campus in July to start training with the Stanford team.

Sports

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement