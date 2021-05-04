Torrey Pines Lady Falcons lacrosse team takes flight

The Torrey Pines High School girls lacrosse team is 8-2 on the season. After dropping their first game, the Lady Falcons went on an eight-game win streak before a loss to Scripps Ranch on April 29.

Junior attacker/midfielder Reese Loseke. (ANNA SCIPIONE)

US Lacrosse has named the squad among the top 10 in the west region and named junior attacker/midfielder Reese Loseke the High School Player of the Week for the west region on April 21, following her four-goal performance in a 15-6 win over the previously unbeaten Coronado High School.

Five games remain on the season schedule.

Junior Caitlin Tresse



(ANNA SCIPIONE)