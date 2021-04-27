Torrey Pines swim teams win CIF championships

Had the decision stood to cancel this year’s San Diego CIF Swim Championships, there would not have been five section records established.

Torrey Pines’ Mia Kragh set two marks, while Classical Academy’s Mateo Parker and San Marcos’ Aiden Simpson broke one each in their farewells to prep competition. Plus, Eastlake junior Emily Lundgren shattered the oldest record on the books: the 100 breaststroke record older than herself dating to 1998.

The meet was rescheduled just a week ahead of time due to improvements in pandemic recovery after being called off in late March. A year ago, there was no meet at the outset of the pandemic.

In Division I, the Torrey Pines girls extended their record title streak to 11 straight years, while the Falcon boys claimed their sixth consecutive crown.

In the Division I finals on April 24 at Granite Hills High, Kragh (22.99) first broke the girls 50 free record (23.03) set in 2019 by La Costa Canyon’s Rachel Rhee. Then Kragh (52.22) surpassed the 100 butterfly record that she set in winning at the state meet as a sophomore (52.26).

“Honestly, I was most excited to have fun with my friends in my senior year because we didn’t get to do this last year,” said Kragh, who is heading to Cal. “Also, the 50 free record was definitely on my mind, so I’m so excited for that. Since I didn’t taper this week, I was really happy as well for my 100 fly time.”

In the meet, Falcon swimmer Christy Douglas won the 100 free.

The champion Torrey Pines boys swimming team. (Courtesy)

On the boys side, Torrey Pines’ Logan Noguchi won the 200 free and the 100 back and Andy Li won the 100 Fly. Diver Ezra Purchell finished in second.

In Division II, La Costa Canyon senior Noelle Harvey also enjoyed the chance to compete again after recording twin wins two years ago.

“Honestly, it really was (sentimental),” said Harvey, who is heading to Washington State. “This was where my freshman year of CIF was, so to finish up at Granite Hills was really cool. I had some time drops my freshman year at this meet, so it was like a full-circle moment.”

Harvey prevailed in the 200 free (1:49:45) in a switch from the 100 free. However, in her repeat title bid in the 100 backstroke, Harvey (56:19) finished second behind Mt. Carmel freshman Delaney Alonso (55.95).

La Costa Canyon junior Ava Delaney also had twin wins in the 50 free (24:00) and 100 free (52:42). A repeat title came from Cathedral Catholic senior Kathryn Lundh, a future UCLA swimmer, in the 100 butterfly (56:03).

