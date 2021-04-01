RSF’s Brady Neal wins division at SDJGA’s Charley Hoffman Foundation Junior tournament

Brady Neal, 12, a 6th grade student at R. Roger Rowe School, won the San Diego Junior Golf Association’s Charley Hoffman Foundation Junior Tournament at the Golf Club of California in Fallbrook held March 27-28.

Brady shot 69-72 to win the 36-hole tournament with a 3 under par total of 141. Brady won the 11-12 age division by 4 shots and earned an exemption into the 2021 IMG Academy Junior World Championships. Brady also advanced to the final stage of qualifying for the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship which will be contested over 54 holes and shown on the Golf Channel in November 2021. Brady has played in four junior golf tournaments in 2021 posting three wins.

