Copyright © 2021, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Defending champion Torrey Pines volleyball gets short but sweet 2021 season

A composite team photo of the 2020-21 Torrey Pines varsity volleyball team created from individual player and coach photos.
(Anna Scipione)
Del Mar Times
Share

The team that won county, regional and state championships in the 2019-20 season wasn’t sure they would even get to play this year. Thanks to high school sports being cleared to return, the Torrey Pines High School girls volleyball team was grateful to be able to play an extremely short season of four games that started on March 18 and wrapped up on March 30.

Brooklyn Burns and Claire Deller work the net.
Brooklyn Burns and Claire Deller work the net.
(ANNA SCIPIONE)

The Falcons went 3-1, dropping their last match to La Costa Canyon. There will be no tournaments or playoffs this year but the girls played for the pride of the Torrey Pines volleyball program and for each other. Graduating seniors include Amelia Adams, Elaina Cho, Hannah Flannery and Audrey Hayes.

Eliana Cho
Eliana Cho
(ANNA SCIPIONE)

SportsPrep Sports

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement