Santa Fe Christian Athletics announces new lacrosse coach

The Santa Fe Christian (SFC) Athletic Department recently announced the appointment of Dan Carson to head lacrosse coach, according to a news release.

Dan Carson

(Courtesy)

Carson is a graduate of Marymount University (2012), where he was a four-year starting attackman in lacrosse and team captain. He’s translated his athletic success into an impressive coaching career at Grove City, Richmond, Princeton and, most recently, five years at Air Force Academy. Now, he’ll mentor and coach SFC’s Division 1 Boys Lacrosse Program, on the heels of the team’s 2019 Open Division win.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Dan Carson as our program director,” said SFC Athletic Director Doug Miller. “His heart for our students, combined with his D1 coaching experience, make him the perfect fit for our program. Dan has all the talent to coach our teams to compete at the highest level in the state, in addition to a shared understanding that our measure of success is more about student character than win/loss results.”

Lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports in the nation and at SFC. Since its inception at the school in 2005, the program has scored four league championships, one CIF Championship win in 2017 and the League Championship win in 2019. With last year’s season cut short due to COVID-19, the SFC lacrosse program is looking forward to the 2020-21 season scheduled to start on March 15, 2021.

