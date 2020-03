Torrey Pines High School men’s lacrosse team opened their season on March 3 with a strong 18-5 win over Carlsbad High School, followed by a 16-4 win over Loyola High School on March 7. Both games were led by top scorer junior attackman Dewey Egan. A strong defensive effort anchored by Torrey Pines senior goalie Bobby Gavin held opponents scoring to a minimum.

The team will play Foothill at Tustin Stadium on March 13.