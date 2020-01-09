Week in Sports: Jan. 9

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines closed out the Holiday Classic with a 66-62 victory over Bishop O’Dowd of Oakland on Dec. 30.

The tournament-host Falcons went 2-2 competing in the National Division.

The tournament, which is in its 30th year, featured 76 elite programs from around the country.

Brandon Angel scored 27 points and had 10 rebounds and five assists to lead the Falcons.

Nick Herrmann had 13 points and eight assists and Diego Campisano added 10 points.

The Falcons opened the tournament with a 46-36 victory over Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Virginia) on Dec. 26.

Angel scored 21 points to lead the Falcons and Cam Klein added 10 points.

Torrey Pines lost to Desert Vista (Phoenix, Arizona) 62-56 on Dec. 27.

Angel scored 16 points and had 13 rebounds to lead the Falcons.

Herrmann had 13 points and Otto Landrum added 10 points and six rebounds.

The Falcons lost to St. Augustine 64-56 the next day as Angel and Landrum each scored 13 points and Herrmann added 10.

The Falcons improved to 12-4 overall for the season.

Girls soccer:

Cathedral Catholic coach Dawn Lee collected her 400th career victory in a 6-0 win against Heritage of Brentwood (Contra Costa County) in an Excalibur Tournament game on Dec. 26.

The Dons went 3-1-1 in the tournament.

They lost to Los Alamitos in the finals 1-0 on Dec. 28.

The Dons played Temecula Valley to a scoreless tie in their tournament opener on Dec. 26.

They defeated Heritage later in the day.

Sophomore Kelsey Branson and Sophia Aragon each scored one goal and had one assist, and Veronica Martinez de Pinillos, Caylee Hornaday, and Taylor Reed each scored one goal.

Eva Grunburg had two assists and Delaney Ditlz and Audrey Covington each had one.

The Dons defeated Edison of Huntington Beach 3-0 on Dec. 27.

Martinez de Pinillos scored two goals to lead the Dons and Aragon added one goal.

Diltz, Branson and freshman Claire Curran each had one assist.

The Dons defeated Carondelet 1-0 in a semifinal game on Dec. 28 in which Audrey Covington scored the game’s only goal off assists from Branson and Ditlz.

Dons goalies Justy Carruthers and Julia Walsh combined for their third straight combined shutout.

The Dons played Archbishop McCarthy (Ft. Lauderdale, Florida) to a 1-1 tie on Jan. 4.

The Dons improved to 8-2-3 overall for the season.

