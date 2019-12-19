Week in Sports: Dec. 19

Girls soccer:

Torrey Pines played Del Norte to a 1-1 tie in a nonleague game on Dec. 12.

Jillian Kaplan scored the Falcons’ only goal off an assist from Tatum Lenain.

The draw followed a 3-0 nonleague victory over West Hills three days earlier.

Lenain and sophomores Sydney Sanchez and Brenda Bakhit each scored one goal to lead the Falcons. Sophomore Tatum O’Coyne had one assist.

The Falcons improved to 4-1-2 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Los Osos of Rancho Cucamonga 1-0 in a Mater Dei Premier Invitational Tournament game on Dec. 13.

Caylee Hornaday scored the game’s only goal off an assist from sophomore Mia Adams.

Dons goalie Justy Carruthers was credited with her fourth shutout of the season.

The victory followed a 1-0 loss to Huntington Beach the previous day in the same tournament.

The Dons improved to 5-1 overall for the season.



Torrey Pines triumphed over Santa Fe Christian 57-39 in a recent Titan Challenge Tournament game.

(Anna Scipione)

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines defeated Santa Fe Christian 57-39 in a Titan Challenge Tournament game on Dec. 12.

Brandon Angel scored 28 points and had 15 rebounds to lead the Falcons and Nick Herrmann added 10 points.

Nate Witte scored nine points and Matias Clotfelter Bastias scored six points and had five steals and four rebounds.

The victory followed a 68-39 win against Mira Mesa in the same tournament two days earlier.

Angel scored 20 points and had 15 rebounds and five assists to lead the Falcons and Chris Howell had 10 points, four rebounds and four steals.

Diego Campisano and Nate Witte each added nine points.

The Falcons improved to 7-1 overall for the season.

The Eagles’ loss snapped a season-opening eight game winning streak.

SFC lost to Damien of La Verne 78-71 two days after the Torrey Pines game to fall to 8-2 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Horizon Prep defeated Del Lago Academy 41- 27 in a nonleague game on Dec. 13.

Sophomore Emma Konsmo scored 13 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the Lions to their third straight win to start the season.

Sophomore Saffron Durant scored 10 points and had four steals, and Ivy Hochman scored eight points and had seven steals.

Jade Nelson connected on a pair of 3-pointers for six points.

The victory followed a 47-23 nonleague win against Victory Christian Academy on Dec. 10 in which Konsmo led the Lions with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Durant scored 14 points and Hochman added 11 points, five assists and six steals.

Boys soccer:

Cathedral Catholic extended its unbeaten streak to start the season to five games in dramatic fashion as the Dons pulled off a pair of overtime wins to win the Francisco Parker Tournament.

Sophomore standout Stefano Brunetto scored two goals and Adrian Zimmerman scored one goal and had an assist in a 3-2 overtime victory over Poway in the championship game on Dec. 11.

Marcus Terzoli had one assists and goalie Andrew Williams had four saves.

The victory followed a 3-2 overtime win against St. Augustine in the semifinals two days earlier in which Brunetto scored two goals and had one assist and Zimmerman scored one goal and had two assists.

Williams had three saves.

The Dons improved to 4-0-1 overall for the season.

