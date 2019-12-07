Torrey Pines Pop Warner Falcons to play for national championship

For the first time in the 27-year history of Torrey Pines Pop Warner, the undefeated 12U Falcons have earned their way to the 2019 National Pop Warner Super Bowl Championships. The championships will be held Dec. 2-9 at Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

The Falcons represent the entire western region in the 12U age bracket and are competing against seven teams from six states for the 2019 Pop Warner Super Bowl Championship.

Parents, coaches and former players revived the Torrey Pines Pop Warner program, which folded this past spring after almost 30 years and the result has been an amazing run for the 12U boys who are from seven different area middle schools. Making their run even more remarkable is 17 of the 28 players have never played tackle football before.

With the Torrey Pines Pop Warner 12U Falcons’ 11-0 winning record, this disciplined team holds the titles of the Palomar Conference Champions, the Regional Champions and the Wescon Champions.

On Dec. 5, the young team walked the red carpet as honorees at the Silver Pigskin Gala aboard the USS Midway and on Dec. 6 the Falcons will fly to Orlando to play in the week-long 2019 Pop Warner National Championship Super Bowl. The first game takes place Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1:30 p.m. Check ESPN3 for highlights.

