Week in Sports: Nov. 28

Volleyball

The Torrey Pines volleyball team won its first state championship in school history as the Falcons concluded a season of dominance with a decisive 25-11, 25-23, 25-14 victory over Marin Catholic of Kentfield (Marin County) in the Open Division title game on Nov. 23.

The Falcons, ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 2 in the nation by MaxPreps, concluded their season with their 24th straight victory.

Delaynie Maple and Maya Satchell each had 10 kills, and Carly Diehl had five kills and five aces to lead the Falcons.

Maple also had nine digs and three aces.

The victory followed a 25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20 victory over Mater Dei in the Southern California regional finals on Nov. 19 in which Satchell led the Falcons with 15 kills, Megan Kraft had 14 kills and four blocks, and Diehl had 52 assists.

Maple and Trinity Durfee each had 11 kills and Sophia Callahan added 10.

Maple also had 15 digs and Christiana Braswell had 14.

The Falcons improved to 39-2 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon lost to Vista Murrieta 25-20, 21-25, 32-30, 23-25, 15-9 in the Southern California Division I regional finals on Nov. 19.

Sophia Tulino had 19 kills to lead the Mavericks and sophomore Avry Tatum had 14 and four blocks.

Mia Schafer had 32 assists and Emily Tulino added 16.

The Mavericks fell to 31-15 overall for the season.

Football:

No. 4 Santa Fe Christian lost to top-seeded The Bishop’s 44-7 in a San Diego Section Division IV semifinal playoff game on Nov. 22.

Sophomore quarterback Thomas Greupner completed 3 of 8 pass attempts for 49 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Jack Hartung caught a 20-yard scoring pass from Greupner, and Alex Pittman rushed for 69 yards on four carries.

Kian Hogan had seven tackles and Chase Leveque and Oliver Fredricks each had five.

The Eagles fell to 7-5 overall for the season.

Cross country:

Canyon Crest Academy standout Carlie Dorostkar took first place in the girls’ Division I San Diego Section Division I race on Nov. 23.

The Ravens senior ran the 3-mile course at Balboa Park in 16 minutes, 28.8 seconds.

Dorostkar helped lead the Ravens to a first-place team finish, with three CCA runners finishing in the top 10.

Elizabeth Emberger (17:47.7) placed second and Allison Rios (18:54.1) 10th.

The race was a qualifying event for the Nov. 30 CIF State meet at Woodward Park in Fresno.

*****

Torrey Pines and Cathedral Catholic each took first place in the Division I and III in the boys’ circuit.

The Falcons were led by Sebastian Barclay (15:36.7) and Nick Salz (15:52.3), who placed seventh and 10th.

The Dons were led by individual champion Max Wilson (15:38.8). Blake Levy (15:47.8) placed second.

*****

La Costa Canyon placed second in the Division II race. The Mavericks were led by individual champion Andy Pueschel (15:21.2) and eighth-place finisher James Miramontes (15:49.8).

Santa Fe Christian placed second in the Division V race. Alex Bobowski (16:08.8) placed fourth to lead the Eagles.

Cathedral Catholic and Santa Fe Christian won the Division III and V races in the girls’ circuit.

Trang Woolridge (18:21.9), who placed fourth, was among four Dons runners to finish in the top 10.

Madelyn Basinet (19:05.3) placed sixth, Angeline Arambulo (19:17.9) eighth and Elizabeth Houk (19:19.3) 10th.

The Eagles were led by Eloise Martenson (18:43.4) who placed second. Revere Schmidt (18:50.1) placed third and Jenny McMillen (19:54.0) ninth.

La Costa Canyon placed third in the Division II race.

The Mavericks were led by Georgia Patyna (18:31.3), who placed ninth.

