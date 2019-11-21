Week in Sports, Nov. 21: Torrey Pines Falcons are regional champions

Football:

No. 4-seeded Santa Fe Christian rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat No. 5 Morse 24-22 in a San Diego Section Division II playoff quarterfinal on Nov. 15.

The Eagles trailed 22-21 midway through the fourth quarter when Ian Austin kicked a decisive 32-yard field goal.

Jack Winters had an interception late in the game to secure the Eagles’ victory.

Sophomore Colton Lehberg rushed for 55 yards and one touchdown on nine carries in just his second appearance in a varsity game.

Lehberg carried just once (for a loss of three yards) in his only other appearance on Sept. 27 in a 20-14 nonleague loss to St. Margaret’s of San Juan Capistrano.

Sophomore quarterback Thomas Greupner completed 2 of 4 pass attempts for 56 yards highlighted by a 34-yard scoring strike to Kian Hogan.

Gavin Guldseth returned a fumble at the 3 for an Eagles touchdown.

Winters led the Eagles with eight tackles and Chase Leveque had seven tackles and one sack.

Cade Ellis and Jack Hartung each added six tackles.

The Eagles improved to 7-4 overall for the season.

No. 2-seeeded Cathedral Catholic lost to No. 3 Carlsbad 21-20 in an Open Division playoff quarterfinal on Nov. 15.

Sophomore quarterback Charlie Mirer completed 6 of 14 pass attempts for 116 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions to lead the Dons.

Zavien Watson rushed for 112 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries and Colman Smith caught two passes – both for touchdowns – for 93 yards.

Devin Dye led the Dons defensively with seven tackles and Jordan Allen and Lukas Otineru each had six.

Malachi Williams and Harmon Savaiinaea each had one interception.

The Dons fell to 8-3 overall for the season.

No. 10-seeded Torrey Pines lost to No. 2 Lincoln 34-27 in a Division I playoff quarterfinal on Nov. 15.

The Falcons were led by sophomore quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who completed 17 of 28 pass attempts for 207 yards with two touchdowns.

The Falcons fell to 5-7 overall for the season.

No. 6-seeded La Costa Canyon lost to No. 3 Mission Hills 35-10 in a Division I playoff quarterfinal on Nov. 15.

Hagen scored LCC’s only touchdown on a 4-yard scoring pass from Bennett in the fourth quarter.

Bowman kicked a 27-yard field goal in the first quarter to give the Mavericks an early 3-0 lead, but Mission Hills responded with 28 unanswered points.

The Mavericks fell to 6-6 overall for the season.

Volleyball:

Top-seeded Torrey Pines defeated No. 4 Marymount of Los Angeles 25-23, 32-30, 25-15 in a Southern California Regional Open Division playoff semifinal on Nov. 16.

Maya Satchell had 15 kills and Delaynie Maple and Megan Kraft each added eight as the Falcons extended their winning streak to 22 straight matches.

Carly Diehl had 36 assists and Christina Braswell had 11 digs for the Falcons, who are ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 3 in the nation by MaxPreps.

Sophia Callahan and Kraft each had three blocks.

The Falcons improved to 37-2 overall for the season.

No. 3-seeded La Costa Canyon upset No. 2 Foothill of Santa 25-22, 25-20, 24-26, 28-26 in a Southern California Regional Division I playoff semifinal on Nov. 16.

Sophia Tulino had 25 kills and 14 digs to lead the Mavericks.

Sophomore Avry Tatum and Taylor Putnam each had nine kills and four blocks and Riley Dean had 24 digs.

Mia Schafer had 27 assists, Emily Tulino had 19, and Layla Haberfield added 12 digs.

The victory followed a 21-25, 25-23, 25-17, 27-25 quarterfinal victory over No. 11 Corona del Mar on Nov. 14 in which Sophia Tulino had 20 kills and Tatum had 13.

Schafer had 32 assists and Emily Tulino had 17.

The Mavericks improved to 31-14 overall for the season.

No. 5 Cathedral Catholic lost to Marymount 18-25, 28-26, 25-21, 25-23 in a Southern California Regional Open Division quarterfinal on Nov. 13.

Freshman Julia Blyashov led the Dons with 16 kills and Lindsey Miller had 14 and seven blocks.

Madison Endsley added 13 kills and four blocks, and sophomore Anna Pringle had 11 digs.

Kylie Adams had 29 assists and Teresa Atilano had 14.

The Dons fell to 30-6 overall for the season.

No. 4 Santa Fe Christian lost to No. 5 Carlsbad 25-27, 25-16, 24-26, 25-22, 15-10 in a Southern California Regional Division II second-round match on Nov. 13.

Anna Aubele led the Eagles with 25 kills.

Lily Nagy had nine kills and Zoe Marshall added eight.

The Eagles fell to 20-12 overall for the season.

Water polo:

No. 2-seeded Cathedral Catholic lost to No. 1 The Bishop’s 9-8 in the Open Division championship game on Nov. 16.

Benjamin Resko scored three goals to lead the Dons and goalie Jack Hightower had seven saves.

