Unbeatable: R. Roger Rowe fifth grade football team celebrates perfect season

The R. Roger Rowe School fifth grade flag football team finished its season undefeated, winning its multiple match-ups against schools such as Santa Fe Christian, San Diego Jewish Academy, Maranatha and Tri City Christian. As not many schools field fifth grade teams, the boys often went up against older sixth and seventh graders.

Practicing before school from 7-8 a.m. didn’t interfere with the boys’ commitment. Coach David McClurg said that it was a great sight to see these 16 young, up-and-coming flag football stars waiting at the gate before 7 a.m. for him to arrive. Their enthusiasm was matched on game days as they ran onto the field like it was the Super Bowl. McClurg said they are certainly a group to watch for the next three years at R. Roger Rowe.

-Karen Billing