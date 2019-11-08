Week in Sports: Nov. 7

Football:

La Costa Canyon rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Torrey Pines 21-13 in an Avocado League finale for both teams on Nov. 1.

The Mavericks trailed 10-0 going into the third quarter when Aiden Lippert got them going with a 5-yard scoring run. Quarterback Marshall Eucker engineered the comeback, completing 7 of 12 pass attempts for 104 yards with one touchdown. He also rushed for 64 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries.

Sophomore quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi completed 12 of 18 pass attempts for 174 yards and one touchdown to lead the Falcons and Gabe Panikowski connected on a pair of field goals. The Falcons jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Panikowksi’s 28-yard field goal in the first quarter, and they extended their lead to 10-0 on Fowler-Nicolosi’s 13-yard scoring pass to Marco Notarainni in the second quarter.

The Mavericks took a 14-10 lead in the third quarter when Eucker completed a 12-yard scoring pass to Sam Bennett. Panikowski’s 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter made it 14-13, but the Mavericks opened up a 21-13 lead on Eucker’s scoring run from the 8.

Notarainni had 12 tackles and Mo Vanderwiel and Grant Anderson each had 11 tackles to lead the Falcons defensively. The Mavericks improved to 3-3 in league and 5-5 overall for the season, and the Falcons fell to 1-5 in league and 4-6 overall for the season.

Cathedral Catholic lost to Lincoln 24-19 in an Eastern League finale for both teams on Nov. 1.

Sophomore Dons quarterback Charlie Mirer completed 7 of 18 pass attempts for 97 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Colman Smith had two receptions for the Dons for 53 yards that both went for touchdowns, and Zavien Watson rushed for 146 yards on 30 carries.

The Dons fell to 3-1 in league and 8-2 overall for the season.

Santa Fe Christian lost to The Bishop’s 49-0 in a Coastal League finale for both teams on Nov. 1.

Sophomore Eagles quarterback Thomas Greupner completed 6 of 12 pass attempts for 88 yards.

Jack Hartung and Cade Ellis each had seven tackles to lead the Eagles defensively and Matthew North and Cristian Haymes each had six.

The Eagles fell to 2-2 in league and 6-4 overall for the season.

Volleyball:

Top-seeded Torrey Pines defeated No. 8 Del Norte 25-8, 25-11, 25-16 in an Open Division quarterfinal match on Nov. 2.

Megan Kraft had 12 kills and 10 digs and Delaynie Maple had eight kills and 16 digs as the Falcons extended their winning streak to 19 matches.

Carly Diehl had 30 assists and Sophia Callahan had three blocks. The Falcons improved to 34-2 overall for the season.

No. 2 Cathedral Catholic defeated No. 7 La Jolla Country Day 25-11, 25-23, 25-8 in an Open Division playoff quarterfinal on Nov. 2.

Madison Endsley and McKenna Branson each had 11 kills and Kylie Adams and Teresa Atilano each had 14 assists.

The Dons extended their winning streak to nine matches as they improved to 29-4 overall for the season.

Advertisement

No. 3 La Costa Canyon defeated No. 6 La Jolla 22-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-14 in an Open Division playoff quarterfinal on Nov. 2.

Sophia Tulino had 16 kills and 13 digs to lead the Mavericks to their fifth straight victory.

Emily Tulino had 20 assists and Mia Schafer had 16.

Freshman Eva Rohrbach had seven blocks and Cami Cox had six.

The Mavericks improved to 28-13 overall for the season.

No. 17-seeded San Dieguito Academy lost to No. 1 Maranatha Christian 25-16, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18 in a Division II first-round playoff match on Oct. 29.

Angelina Schaber had 15 kills to lead the Mustangs and Christine Bumann had 11.

Moya Caulfield and freshman Sydney Randolph each had 16 assists.

The loss followed a 25-15, 20-25, 9-25, 15-10 victory over No. 16 Brawley in a play-in match the previous day.

The Mustangs fell to 15-24 overall for the season.

