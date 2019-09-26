Week in Sports: Sept. 26

Football:

Cathedral Catholic’s longtime coach reached a big milestone as the Dons defeated Eastlake 44-7 in a nonleague game on Sept. 20.

The victory was Sean Doyle’s 200th career win.

Zavien Watson rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries to lead the Dons and quarterback D.J. Ralph rushed for 47 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.

Advertisement

Ralph completed 10 of 22 pass attempts for 97 yards.

Sophomores Tanoai Letuli and Charlie Mirer each rushed for one touchdown.

Lukas Otineru led the Dons defensively with seven tackles and one interception and caused a fumble.

Jordan Allen and Alex DiLorenzo each had five tackles.

Advertisement

The Dons improved to 4-1 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian rolled up over 500 yards of total offense as the Eagles defeated La Jolla Country Day 51-28 in a nonleague game on Sept. 20.

Stephen Britton rushed for 310 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries to lead the Eagles.

Blake Weeks rushed for 56 yards on six carries and Cade Ellis rushed for 25 yards and one touchdown on four carries.

Ellis also caught a 31-yard scoring pass on quarterback Kian Hogan’s only pass attempt.

The Eagles combined for 535 yards of total offense.

Jack Hartung led the Eagles defensively with 11 tackles and one sack and Ellis had eight tackles.

The Eagles improved to 4-1 overall for the season.

Advertisement

*****

Torrey Pines lost to El Camino 32-25 in its Avocado League opener on Sept. 20.

Cael Helfrich rushed for 72 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries to lead the Falcons, and Dorian Lewis rushed for 53 yards on nine carries.

Matt Lauter rushed for 29 yards and one touchdown on two carries, and Logan Gutzwiller rushed for 28 yards and one touchdown on five carries.

Lauter also had four receptions for 78 yards.

Falcons quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi completed six of 22 pass attempts for 94 yards with two interceptions.

Marco Notarainni had eight tackles and one interception and Mo Vanderwiel had seven tackles and two interceptions to lead the Falcons defensively.

Ryan Rice had six tackles and Grant Anderson had five.

Advertisement

The Falcons fell to 3-2 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon lost to Oceanside 19-13 in an Avocado League game on Sept. 20 that went into four overtimes.

The Mavericks were led by quarterback Marshall Tucker, who completed 14 of 30 pass attempts for 154 yards.

The Mavericks fell to 1-1 in league and 2-3 overall for the season.

Volleyball:

Cathedral Catholic won the prestigious Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas.

The Dons came from behind to defeat Mercy Academy (Louisville, Kentucky) 20-25, 25-18, 25-23 in the championship match on Sept. 21.

The Dons went 7-0 in the two-day tournament and defeated teams from five states as they extended their winning streak to nine matches.

Madison Endsley had 18 kills and Lindsey had 16 kills and four blocks to lead the Dons.

Teresa Atilano had 21 assists, Kylie Adams had 18 assists, and Anna Pringle had 15 digs.

The Dons advanced to the finals after defeating Marin Catholic of Kentfield (Marin County) 25-21, 25-19 in the semifinals earlier in the day.

Endsley led the Dons with 16 kills and three blocks and Miller had 12 kills.

Adams and Atilano had 17 and 13 assists, respectively.

The Dons improved to 15-3 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines won the Silver Division championship of the Durango tournament.

The Falcons went 6-1 in the tournament.

They defeated Kamehameha Kapalama of Honolulu 25-14, 25-13 to win the division.

Delaynie Maple had 10 kills and setter Carly Diehl had 26 assists to lead the Falcons.

Sophia Callahan and Megan Kraft each had seven kills and Bella Chan had 13 digs.

The Falcons advanced to the finals after defeating Pleasant Grove (Pleasant Grove, Utah) 25-13, 25-7 earlier in the day.

Maple had five kills and Diehl had four kills and 14 assists to lead the Falcons.

The Falcons improved to 18-2 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon went 4-3 in the Durango tournament.

The Mavericks concluded the tournament with a 25-21, 25-15 loss to perennial Northern California power Archbishop Mitty of San Jose on Sept. 21 in which Sophia Tulino had eight kills and Mia Schafer had five assists.

Earlier in the day the Mavericks defeated Long Beach Poly 25-22, 25-18.

Avry Tatum had eight kills to lead the Mavericks and Emily Tulino and Schafer each had 11 assists.

The Mavericks improved to 16-10 overall for the season.

Water polo:

Cathedral Catholic for a second straight year won the prestigious America’s Finest City Tournament.

The Dons defeated Brunswick (Greenwich, Connecticut) 13-10 in the championship game on Sept. 21.

Jake Howerton and Marci Szatmary each scored five goals to lead the Dons.

Field hockey:

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Vista 1-0 in overtime in a nonleague game on Sept. 17.

Andie Gately scored the game’s only goal off an assist from Jessica Connell.

Ravens goalie Annie Daruwala had two saves.

The Ravens improved to 6-3-1 overall for the season.

