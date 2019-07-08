Rancho Santa Fe resident and golfer Brady Neal qualifies for prestigious IMG Junior World Championships

Brady Neal, a 10-year-old student at R. Roger Rowe School, who will start 5th grade in the fall, recently won the Sombrero Open golf tournament at Tijuana Country Club with a 2 under par score of 34 over 9 holes. With the victory Brady qualified to compete in the Boys 9-10 division at the IMG Junior World Championships to be held July 9-11.

Founded in 1968, the “Junior World” is the biggest junior golf tournament held across the globe each year and this year there are participants from 56 countries and 42 states. Brady, who can regularly be found at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, is one of only four boys in his age division from San Diego to qualify for the tournament.