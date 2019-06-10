Torrey Pines senior Michael Hao wins singles CIF tennis championship

In an all Torrey Pines final played on May 21 at the Balboa Park Tennis Club, senior Michael Hao beat fellow Torrey Pines senior teammate Eshan Talluri 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win the 2019 CIF San Diego Section Boys Tennis Singles Championship and capture Player of the Year honors.

Hao’s win marks the second straight year that a Torrey Pines player has won the CIF individual singles championship and Player of the Year. Torrey Pines senior Nik Speshilov was the winner in 2018. Michael Hao will be playing college tennis this fall at Claremont McKenna College, and Eshan Talluri will play at the University of Texas in Austin.

Torrey Pines netters competing in the CIF individual doubles competition were the teams of Maxim Pogorelov and Alex Stafford, Zach Brumm and David Ni, and Raman Panchal and Brandon Wong. Top-seeded Jayson and Michael Blando of Rancho Bernardo High School won the doubles championship.

