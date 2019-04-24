Week in Sports: April 25

Baseball:

Torrey Pines defeated Oaks Christian of Westlake Village (Los Angeles County) in the consolation finals of Lions Tournament on April 18.

Lucas Nelson had two hits and three RBI and Mac Bingham had a double and drove in two runs to lead the Falcons, who went 3-1 in the tournament.

Max Power, Max Isaacman and Jack Johnston each had two hits.

After opening the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Agoura (Los Angeles County) on April 15, the Falcons lost to Desert Oasis (Las Vegas) the next day.

The Falcons advanced after a 7-4 victory over Eastlake of Chula Vista on April 17 in which Jake Connelly had two hits including a double and three RBI, Carson Williams had two hits and two RBI and Mac Bingham had two doubles.

The Falcons improved to 12-9-1 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Mater Dei of Chula Vista 9-0 in a Lions Tournament game on April 17.

Ravens starter Dominic Stearn pitched six innings of three-hit ball for the win. He struck out five and walked one.

Patrick Cunningham had two this and two RBI and Cole Colleran had two hits including a home run to lead the Ravens, who went 1-2 in the tournament.

Eli Rejto had two hits including a double and Kevin Michaels added two hits.

CCA lost to Thousand Oaks (Ventura County) 7-0 in the tournament opener on April 15 and lost to Patrick Henry 6-4 (nine innings) the next day.

The Ravens fell to 9-12 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy lost to Classical Academy 9-2 in the Division 4A finals of the Lions Tournament on April 18.

Sean Alvarez was 1 for 3 with one RBI and Josh Arm drove in a run to lead the Mustangs, who went 3-2 in the tournament.

SDA advanced to the finals earlier in the day with a 3-2 semifinal victory over Chula Vista in which Edward Garvey was 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI.

SDA opened the tournament with a 3-1 win against North Hollywood on April 15 in which Garvey had two hits and Ian Hoslett had a double and two RBIs.

Josh Arm had two hits and three RBI in a 9-1 victory over Palo Verde Valley on April 16.

SDA lost to Mission Bay 3-1 the next day.

The Mustangs improved to 13-10 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Cleveland of Reseda (Los Angeles County) 5-4 in eight innings in a Lions Tournament game on April 18.

Luke Denos had two hits and two RBI to lead the Dons, who went 2-2 in the tournament.

The victory followed a 12-4 win against Elk Grove the previous day in which Mikie Welch had one hit and three RBI and Nick Gurena had two hits and two RBI.

Reagan Guthrie and Zavien Watson each added two hits.

The Dons opened the tournament with an 8-7 loss to La Costa Canyon in eight innings on April 15. They lost to Helix 3-2 in 11 innings the next day.

The Dons fell to 12-10 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated Highland High of Palmdale (Los Angeles County) 6-0 in a Lions Tournament game on April 17.

Jake Sawyer pitched a two-hitter in which he struck out four and walked none to lead the Eagles, who went 1-2 in the tournament.

Colin Denney had two hits including a home run and two RBI and Kian Hogan singled and drove in two.

The Eagles opened the tournament with a 5-3 loss to Steele Canyon on April 15 and lost to Sage Creek 3-2 (in nine innings) the next day.

The Eagles fell to 15-6 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Silverado (Las Vegas) 12-1 in a Lions Tournament game on April 18.

Max Stanley had two hits and three RBI and Chris Neveau had two hits including a double and drove in two to lead the Mavericks, who went 2-2 in the tournament.

Nick Hays added two hits and one RBI.

Mavericks starter Connor Kinney pitched five shutout innings of five-hit ball for the win.

After opening the tournament with an 8-7 victory over Cathedral Catholic in a game that went 10 innings on April 15, the Mavericks lost to Elk Grove (Sacramento County) 10-8 on April 16 and 2-1 to Helix the next day.

LCC improved to 15-7 overall for the season.

Softball:

La Costa Canyon defeated Mission Hills 7-4 in an Avocado League West game on April 18.

Alyssa Cortinas had two hits including a double and three RBI and Kaitlyn Farley had three hits and drove in a run to lead the Mavericks.

Emily Garvey, Desiree Dufek and Angelina Russo each added two hits.

The victory followed a 7-4 league win against Canyon Crest Academy two days earlier in which Russo had two hits including a double and three RBI and Cortinas, Farley and freshman Grace Moore each had two hits.