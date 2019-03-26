Week in Sports: March 28

Volleyball:

Torrey Pines defeated Westview 3-1 (25-17, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23) in a nonleague match on March 22.

Cameron Rahmati and William Meader each had 12 kills as the Falcons extended their winning streak to 12 matches.

Slight had 20 assists and nine kills and Truman Morley had 19 assists and 10 digs.

Michael Huo had 11 digs.

The victory followed a 3-0 (25-20, 30-28, 26-24) win against Carlsbad in an Avocado League West match the previous day in which Meader had 16 kills and Slight and Rahmati each had 10 kills.

Slight also had 23 assists and 16 digs and Morley had 13 assists.

The Falcons improved to 2-0 in league and 16-1 overall for the season.

Baseball:

Santa Fe Christian lost to Sage Creek 8-1 in the Premier Division championship game of the North County Tournament on March 25.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak.

Ian Coykendall was 2 for 3 with an RBI and sophomore Christian Douglass had a double for the Eagles’ only extra-base hit.

Sage Creek scored four runs in the top of the first inning off Stephen Pierson, who took the loss.

Reliever Jack Sawyer pitched 4 2/3 innings of five-hit ball in which he struck out two, walked none and gave up one run.

The loss followed a 3-2 win against La Costa Canyon on March 19 in which Austinn Rossetti was 2 for 3 with a double and Stephen Pierson and Cole Roberts each had one hit and one RBI.

Jake Schenk was 2 for 3 with one RBI for LCC.

SFC is 4-0 in one-run games.

LCC, which went 2-3 in the tournament, fell to 7-3 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated El Capitan 10-1 in a Hilltop Tournament game on March 21.

Starter Tyler Reiter combined with Nico Ryder on a three-hitter as the Dons snapped a three-game skid.

Reiter pitched four innings of two-hit ball in which he gave up one unearned run for the win.

Lewis Barnum was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI and Marcello Marino was 2 for 2 with two doubles to lead the Dons offensively.

Nick Guerena also had two hits and drove in a run.

The victory followed a 5-3 loss to Patrick Henry in a nonleague game two days earlier in which Marino and Justin Campos each had two hits.

The Dons improved to 5-7 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines lost to Sage Creek 1-0 in a North County Tournament game on March 19 despite a great pitching effort from sophomore Carson Williams.

Williams pitched a one-hitter in which he struck out seven and walked two in the Falcons’ last game of the tournament, which they opened on March 5.

The only run Williams gave up was unearned. The Falcons committed two errors.

Williams and Keven Sim each doubled for Torrey Pines, which was held to three hits.

The Falcons went 1-3-1 in the tournament as they fell to 5-4-1 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy lost to Poway 3-2 in a North County Tournament game on March 19.

Eli Rejto was 3 for 3 with two RBI to lead the Ravens, who’d won their three previous games.

The Ravens went 5-1 in the tournament as they improved to 9-2 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy lost to Classical Academy 3-1 in a North County Tournament game on March 18.

Wyley Sharp, Ian Hoslett and Edward Garvey each had two hits for SDA.

The Mustangs fell to 6-4 overall for the season.

Softball:

Torrey Pines defeated Louisville 9-1 in a nonleague game on March 23.

Makena Macias was 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBI and freshman Kyra Chan had three hits and drove in a run as the Falcons won for the fourth time in five games.

Falcons starter Haley White pitched a two-hitter for the win. She struck out 13 and walked four.

The victory followed a 7-2 victory over Westview in a North County Tournament game on March 19 in which Chan had three hits, Macias was 1 for 3 with a triple and Valentina Perrone was 1 for 4 with two RBI.

White pitched a four-hitter in which she struck out 10, walked three and gave up two runs and four hits.