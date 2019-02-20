Week in Sports: Feb. 21

Boys soccer:

The top-seeded Torrey Pines High School boys soccer team survived an upset bid in the CIF Open Division quarterfinals on Feb. 12, defeating eighth-seed La Costa Canyon in a 1-1 match that came down to penalty kicks.

Torrey Pines went on to beat Scripps Ranch 5-1 in the semi-finals on Feb. 19, advancing to the CIF Championship game that will be played Saturday, Feb. 23 at Mission Bay High School. (Above) TPHS players celebrate their Feb. 12 win.

*****

Cathedral Catholic lost to Scripps Ranch 2-1 in an Open Division quarterfinal on Feb. 12 that went to a shootout.

Leo Castro-Guerrero scored the Dons’ only goal in regulation off an assist from Aidan Hallinan.

The Dons fell to 8-3-7 overall for the season.

Girls soccer:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Canyon Crest Academy 3-0 in an Open Division playoff quarterfinal on Feb. 13.

Kennedy Rawding, Kelsey Oen and Megan Janikowski each scored one goal to lead the Dons to their fifth straight victory. Cathedral Catholic is unbeaten over its last nine games (7-0-2).

Dons goalies Julia Walsh and Justy Caruthers combined for the shutout.

The Dons improved to 16-3-3 overall for the season and the Ravens fell to 12-7-5.

*****

Torrey Pines lost to West Hills of Santee 3-2 in an Open Division quarterfinal on Feb. 13.

Tatum Lenain scored one goal and had one assist to lead the Falcons. Sydney Sanchez scored one goal and Alexa Wallace had one assist.

The Falcons fell to 14-4-4 overall for the season.

Wrestling:

Torrey Pines standout Peter Thomas placed fourth at the Feb. 15-16 Masters Tournament, becoming the school’s first state championship qualified in nine years.

The state tournament will be held at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield Feb. 21-23.

Thomas (34-8) went 4-2 in the tournament, highlighted by a 4-0 decision over Weiland Goudarzi of Mission Hills in the consolation semifinals. He lost to Poway’s Laith Gilmore by a 4-0 decision in the 3rd place match.

David Bernstein (172) placed fifth and qualified as an alternate. Bernstein (29-14) went 5-2 in the tournament. Bernstein lost to Mira Mesa’s Timothy Hill via pin (1:23) in the consolation semifinals, but he bounced back for an 8-7 overtime victory over Frank Sanchez of San Marcos in the 5th place match.

Thomas is the first Torrey Pines wrestler to qualify for the state tournament since 2010, when the Falcons sent Spence Sarazin (160) and Alex Pisacane (145) to Rabobank Arena, the longtime venue for the state meet.

Thomas hopes to become the first Torrey Pines wrestler to medal at the state meet since 2008, when Daniel Kwittken (140) placed fourth.

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines defeated Poway 58-54 in a San Diego Section Open Division playoff quarterfinal on Feb. 16.

Bryce Pope scored 26 points to lead the Falcons to their fifth straight win and their 12th in 13 games.

Michael Pope and Noah Viera each added 10 points.

The Falcons improved to 23-6 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Christian of El Cajon 66-56 in a Division I quarterfinal on Feb. 16.

Thomas Notarainni scored 27 points to lead the Dons and Obinna Anyanwu had 23 points as the Dons won their fourth straight game and seventh in their last eight.

The Dons improved to 21-9 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Bonita Vista 77-48 in a San Diego Section Open Division playoff game on Feb. 15.

Isuneh “Ice” Brady scored 25 points and had 18 rebounds to lead the Dons to their seventh straight win and 14th in 16 games.

Kaylee Stiffler and Mazatlan Harris each added12 points for the Dons. Stiffler also had 10 rebounds.

The Dons improved to 23-6 overall for the season.

*****

Horizon Prep lost to Palo Verde Valley 66-37 in a Division V playoff opener on Feb. 12.

Emma Konsmo scored 14 points and had six rebounds, five steals and four shot blocks to lead the Lions.

Ivy Hochman added eight points, five assists and four steals.

The Lions fell to 14-5 overall for the season.

Water polo:

La Costa Canyon defeated San Dieguito Academy 7-6 in the Division III championship game on Feb. 16.

Mia MacDonald and Cara Brown each scored two goals to lead the Mavericks. MacDonald scored the game-winner on a penalty shot in the closing minutes that broke a 6-6 tie.