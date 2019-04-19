Canyon Crest sweeps LCC; Raven boys take control of Avocado West track & field chase

Using superior depth and domination of the field events, the host Canyon Crest track & field team swept La Costa Canyon in Thursday’s Avocado West League dual meet. The Raven boys won 10-of-16 events while out-scoring LCC, 83-53, in a battle of unbeatens. Now 4-0 with one meet to go, against non-contender Carlsbad, CCA has effectively secured its first-ever league track & field title.

“I’m so excited for those kids,” said Head Coach Andy Corman. “It is awesome in every sense of the word. We have a good senior class, that really came together and finished what they started.

“They are beginning to see what our coaches have known for a long time in terms of how good they are.”

Meanwhile, the Raven girls prevailed by an even 50 points, 93-43, capturing 12 events, including all half dozen in the field, going 1-2-3 in four of the six. The combined triumph left Corman feeling good about the progress his teams have made.

CCA sophomore Lauren Despres (in the 100 above) swept the girls' sprints. Ken Grosse

“I’ve got to give credit to our assistant coaches because they’ve done a phenomenal job of getting the kids to buy into our program,” he said. “LCC has been a track & field power for a long time and to finally be at the same level and battling it out with them is a great feeling.”

Senior Matt Amankonah led the Raven boys’ field event supremacy, winning both the shot put (50-10.5) and discus (121-0). CCA also went first-second-and-third in all three jumps with Andrew Lugo clearing 6-6.5 to win the high jump, while Chris Kiyota (19-8) and Kyle Wu (40-7) came out on top in the long jump and triple jump respectively.

The home team also found success on the track. Kiyota doubled by grabbing the 400 (51.94), junior Joel Gomez clocked a solid 4:25.92 while winning the 1600 and senior Kamon Stewart rebounded from a second place performance in the 100 to hit the line first in the 300 hurdles (41.95). Corman lauded his squad’s top-to-bottom strength.

“The field events got us all the points we could have possibly hoped for,” he said, “but even though the field events did the heavy lifting, we still needed all those second and thirds to carry us to our goal. We got those today.”

Sophomore Aiden Lippert (second from left) won the 100 over CCA's Kamon Stewart (center) and came back to win the 200 as well. Ken Grosse

While LCC could not equal Canyon Crest’s depth, they still demonstrated the quality talent that will make the Mavericks a player come CIF Championship time. Sophomore “workhorse” Aiden Lippert skipped his best event, the 400, but turned away Stewart to win the 100 (10.90) and came back to take the 200 in 22.28. Another pair of sophomores, Tyler Holl (110 hurdles/15.24) and Garrett Brown (pole vault/14-8), were also impressively victorious while senior twins Garrett and Jacob Stanford went gun-to-tape in the 800 to snatch the first two spots, Garrett collecting the top slot in 1:57.27 with his brother less than two-tenths of a second behind.

On the girls’ side, CCA senior Lauren Despres seized the 100 (12.62) and 200 (26.41) and sophomore teammate Charlotte Maher mimicked Amankonah with first place finishes in the shot put (32-10.5) and discus (99-0.5). Distance aces Carlie Dorostkar of CCA (1600/5:05.37) and Kristin Fahy of LCC (3200/10:37.38) each got victories and Mav sophomore Sydney Weaber pulled away in the final eighth to win the 800 (2:22.95), denying Dorostkar’s double attempt.

LCC Coach Bill Vice (who shares co-head coaching duties with Bob Sisler) kept the defeat in perspective. “We’ve got a lot of good, talented kids on our roster but we’re pretty young,” said Vice, who Corman called ‘a friend and mentor.’ “CCA is just deeper than us right now and when you give up 27 points like we did in three field events, you’re not going to win too many dual meets.

“I’m really proud of Andy, he’s done a good job of building his program.”

The Mavericks Lindsay Zientek was first home in the 100 hurdles. Ken Grosse