TPHS boys tennis earns 2nd place honors in national high school tournament

The Torrey Pines High School boys tennis team, currently undefeated in season play, took to the road on March 22-23 to compete in the 2019 National High School Tennis All-American Team Invitational at the Palisades Tennis Club in Newport Beach.

