2018-2019 an undefeated season for Torrey Pines JV Rugby team

The Torrey Pines JV Rugby team finished the 2018-2019 season 6-0, outscoring their opponents an average of 38-11. The Falcons’ season included wins over rivals LCC, Cathedral Catholic and Saint Augustine. Freshman prop Chase Wetsel led the league in tries, while fellow freshman Riley Elliot led the league in conversions and total points scored.

Rugby is a varsity sport at Torrey Pines, is the fastest growing team youth sport in America, and has been recently added as an Olympic sport. More than 100 students participated in girls and boys rugby at Torrey Pines this season and Torrey Pines rugby players are currently or will go on to play college ball at UC Berkeley, Dartmouth, USC and West Point.