Torrey Pines dancers win several awards at national competition

Torrey Pines High School dancers received a first place award for Small Female Hip Hop, among other top finishes, during the West Coast Elite Dance Nationals competition held March 15 and 16 in Long Beach.

Hundreds of dancers from schools throughout Southern California competed in numerous categories during the two-day contest at Long Beach Convention Center.

Top finishes by Torrey Pines High School dancers included:

 Small Female Hip Hop – 1st Place

 Medium Co-Ed Hip Hop – 2nd Place

 Large Female Hip Hop - 3rd Place

 Improv Solo, Contemporary: Nanea Yu – 3rd Place

 Medium Lyrical – 4th Place

 Large Co-Ed Hip Hop – 5th Place

“Torrey Pines dancers are unstoppable,” said Program Director Sarah Kaye. “They put in tons of time and effort and I’m so proud of all of them.”

The Torrey Pines High School Dance Company includes varsity and junior varsity teams that compete in hip hop and contemporary dance. The school offers intermediate and advanced classes in choreography and production as well as Dance PE. Overall, nearly 250 students participate.

“In our program, any dancer at any level can have a great experience and a lot of fun,” Kaye said.

The coaching staff includes Hip Hop Coach Francis Florendo; Assistant Coach Kaylar Priete and Contemporary Coach Tarua Hall.

In addition to celebrating big finishes at Nationals, Torrey Pines dancers are excited to move into the school’s new, multi-million dollar performing arts center, which is expected to open next month.

In May, auditions are scheduled for contemporary and hip hop teams.

Learn more at tpdt.shutterfly.com