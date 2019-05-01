Torrey Pines boys netters reach the doubles finals at Ojai

At the prestigious 119th Ojai Tennis Tournament, played April 24-28 in Ojai, Calif., the Torrey Pines High School doubles team of seniors Matthew Sah and Eshan Talluri reached the finals of the CIF Doubles division, which featured 64 of the top high school doubles teams throughout Southern California.

Sah and Talluri entered the tournament as the overall #1 seed and dropped only a single set through five rounds before losing Saturday’s final 1-6, 7-6, 2-6 to the #2-seeded team of Kai Brady and Sean Holt, both juniors at Palos Verdes High School. The Torrey Pines pairing of Sah and Talluri marks the school’s first appearance in the Ojai doubles finals since 2012.