Week in Sports: Feb. 14

Wrestling:

Torrey Pines senior standout Pierre Thomas took first place in the 195-pound weight division, helping the Falcons place seventh overall at the San Diego Section Division I finals at Olympic High.

Rancho Bernardo won the team championship.

Thomas (30-6) was among four Falcons earning medals at the Feb. 8-9 tournament.

Thomas, David Bernstein (170), Gage Harrison (182) and Mazen Idriss (138) will represent Torrey Pines at the Feb. 15-16 Masters tournament, a qualifying event ahead of the Feb. 21-23 state championships in Bakersfield.

The top seven finishers in each division advanced to the Masters.

Bernstein (24-12) and Harrison (17-10) each placed fourth, and Idriss (22-10) placed fifth.

Juniors Michael Cava (126), Josh Ann (152), and Alex Howell (160) qualified for the Masters Tournament as alternates. They would compete in their respective divisions in the event that a (top seven) qualifier is unable to do so.

Junior Emily Sway (106) placed third at the San Diego Section girls’ championship meet earlier this month.

Sway will make her second appearance at the state championships in Bakersfield later this month.

*****

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines closed out its regular season with a 62-49 Avocado League West victory over La Costa Canyon on Feb. 8.

Bryce Pope had 22 points, eight rebounds and four shot blocks to lead the Falcons to their fourth straight victory and their 11th in 12 games.

Michael Pope added 13 points and five assists, and Noah Viera had nine points and six rebounds.

The victory followed a 71-46 league win against Canyon Crest Academy two days earlier in which Bryce Pope scored 14 points, Michael Pope had 13 and Viera added 12.

The Falcons improved to 9-1 in league and 22-6 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated St. Augustine 62-52 in a Western League finale for both teams on Feb. 8.

Thomas Notarainni scored 20 points and Obinna Anyanwu had 19 and 11 rebounds to lead the Dons to their fifth win in six games.

The Dons improved to 9-3 in league and 19-9 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Lincoln 68-18 in a Western League finale for both teams on Feb. 8

Isuneh "ice" Brady scored 17 points and had 11 rebounds and five shot blocks to lead the Dons to their sixth straight victory and their eighth in nine games.

Alyssa Garcia had 14 points and Itzel “Izzy” Navarro added 10 points.

The victory followed a 69-39 league win against The Bishop’s two days earlier in which Kaylee Stiffler had 15 points and Brady had 12 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Dons.

Navarro added 10 points.

The Dons improved to 9-1 in league and 22-6 overall for the season.

*****

Horizon Prep defeated Bayfront Charter 45-40 in overtime in a Pioneer League game on Feb.7.

Emma Konsmo scored 16 points and had eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and four shot blocks to lead the Lions.

Ivy Hochman had 15 points, and Saffron Durant added 13 points, three assists and six steals.

The Lions improved to 9-1 in league and 14-4 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian lost to Francis Parker 51-42 in its Coastal League finale on Feb. 8.

Ruby Valasek scored 20 points to lead the Eagles and Claire Kikkawa added 11 points to lead SFC.

The Eagles fell to 1-5 in league and 7-19 overall for the season.

Girls soccer:

Cathedral Catholic defeated La Jolla 1-0 in a Western League finale for both teams on Feb. 6.

Megan Janikowski scored the game’s only goal to send the Dons to their fourth straight victory. The Dons are unbeaten in their last eight games, going 6-0-2 over that stretch.

Dons goalies Julia Walsh and Justy Carruthers combined for the shutout.

The victory followed a 6-1 league win against Olympian two days earlier in which freshman Kelsey Branson had three goals to lead the Dons.

Marie Temprendola scored one goal and had one assist and Kennedy Rawding and Caylee Homaday each had one goal.

Mia Adams added three assists.

Walsh and Carruthers combined on the shutout.

The Dons improved to 6-1-1 in league and 15-3-3 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines concluded regular season play with a 2-1 Avocado League West victory over La Costa Canyon on Feb. 8.

Jordan Rowell and Sofia Beyer each scored one goal and Tatum Lenain had two assists.

Torrey Pines played Canyon Crest Academy to a scoreless tie two days earlier.

The Falcons improved to 6-2-2 in league and 14-3-4 overall for the season.

Boys soccer:

Cathedral Catholic played St. Augustine to a scoreless tie in a Western League finale for both teams on Feb. 7.

Dons goalie Aidan Cerveny, who was credited with his sixth shutout, had five saves.

The Dons defeated Coronado 2-0 in a league game two days earlier.

Sam Hazel and Mitchell Seipt each scored one goal, and Bradley Allgood and Adrian Zimmerman each had one assist.

Cerveny was credited with the shutout.