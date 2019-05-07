Week in Sports: May 9

Lacrosse

Torrey Pines Falcons Senior Night recognized and celebrated the 15 seniors on the varsity lacrosse team at Ed Burke Stadium on May 3. The Senior Night celebration was followed by the Falcons finishing their regular season with an exciting 18-2 win over Coronado, extending their record to 17-2. Heading into the playoffs, the Falcons face Cathedral Catholic High School this Friday, May 10, at 7 p.m. at Torrey Pines’ Ed Burke Stadium. -- Submitted news release

Baseball:

Canyon Crest Academy completed a three-game Avocado League West series sweep of La Costa Canyon with a 5-4 victory on May 3.

Jordan Goldmann had one hit and two RBI and Kevin Michaels and Matt Caprice each had a double as the Ravens won their fourth straight game and their sixth in seven.

The Ravens opened the series with a 7-1victory on April 29 in which freshman Sam Garewal had two hits including a home run and three RBI.

Goldmann pitched a five-hitter for the win in which he struck out six, walked none and gave up one run.

The Ravens two days later won 4-2 in eight innings.

Cole Colleran had three hits including a double and two RBI and Goldmann had two hits to lead the Ravens.

Dominic Stearn pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings of one-hit ball for the win in relief of starter Garewal. Brent Peluso worked a scoreless eighth inning for the save.

The Ravens improved to 9-5 in league and 14-13 overall for the season. The Mavericks fell to 7-7 in league and 16-12 overall.

*****

Torrey Pines completed a three-game Avocado League West series sweep of Mission Hills with a 6-1 victory on May 3.

Starter Matthew O’Brien gave up one run in four innings of one-hit ball for the win.

The Falcons’ win was their eighth in nine games and 11 in 13.

O’Brien combined with Evan Galluzzi on a two-hitter.

Galluzzi was credited with the save.

Jack Johnston had three hits to lead the Falcons offensively.

The Falcons opened the series with an 8-1 victory on April 30 in which Matthew Schlesener pitched a five-hitter for the win.

Schlesener struck out four, walked one and gave up one run.

Max Power homered and drove in two runs and Kevin Sim had a double and two RBI.

Schlesener had three this and Ruder Sargenti had two hits and one RBI.

The Falcons scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning as they came from behind for a 2-1 win the next day.

Carson Williams pitched six innings for the win in which he gave up one run on six hits and Van Rabe worked the seventh for the save.

The Falcons improved to 10-4 in league and 18-10-1 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated La Jolla Country Day 2-0 in a Western League game on May 3.

Shane Telfer pitched four innings of two-hit ball for the win. He combined with Cooper Rons on a three-hitter.

Rons, who was credited with the save, struck out four and walked none in three innings.

Marcelo Marino had a double one RBI and Nick Guerena had one hit and drove in a run to lead the Dons offensively.

The victory followed a 9-1 league win against James Madison the previous day in which Rons had three hits including a triple and drove in four runs and Nico Ryder had two hits including a double and two RBI.

Rons gave up one run on two hits and six walks in six innings for the win. He combined with Nico Ryder on a two-hitter.

The Dons improved to 6-3 in league and 14-12 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy experienced an 11-4 loss to Vista in an Avocado League East game on May 4.

Edward Burrell had three hits to lead the Mustangs and Josh Arm had one hit and two RBI.

The loss followed a 4-3 victory over Vista two days earlier in which Ian Hoslett had two doubles and two RBI and Wyley Sharp had three hits and drove in a run.

The two teams were scheduled to conclude a three-game series on May 6.

The Mustangs improved to 8-5 in league and 17-11 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian lost the deciding game of a best-of-three Coastal League series to Classical Academy, 5-0 on May 3.

The Eagles were held to five hits.

The Eagles opened the series with a 6-4 victory on April 29 in which Kian Hogan had two hits including a double and three RBI and Ryan Desaegher had one hit and two RBI.

Bryson Hashimoto added two hits including a double.

Jack Sawyer pitched 4 1/3 innings of four hit ball for the win. He struck out four, walked one and gave up one run.

Two days later the Eagles experienced a 5-3 loss in which Ian Coykendall had a double and one RBI and Colin Denney had one hit and drove in a run.

The Eagles fell to 7-5 in league and 17-10 overall for the season.

Softball:

Torrey Pines defeated San Marcos 3-0 in an Avocado League West game on May 2.

Haley White pitched a two-hitter for the win in which she struck out 12 and walked none.

Chloe Balsiger and Desiree Rivera each had two hits and one RBI to lead the Falcons offensively.

The Falcons improved to 4-4 in league and 16-8 overall for the season.

In TPHS lacrosse photo at top: