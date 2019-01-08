Week in Sports: Jan. 10

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines defeated Vista 68-54 in a nonleague game on Jan. 4.

Michael Pope led the Falcons with 27 points and Bryce Pope added 16 points.

Brandon Angel had eight points and led the team with 10 rebounds.

The Falcons improved to 13-5 overall for the season.

Cathedral Catholic had its five-game winning streak end in heartbreaking fashion, as the Dons experienced a 61-58 overtime loss to Mission Bay in a Western League game on Jan. 5.

The Dons rallied from an early 22-6 deficit but couldn’t hold onto a 40-35 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Obinna Anyanwu scored 18 points and had 21 rebounds to lead the Dons.

Thomas Notarainni scored 17 points and had 14 rebounds, and Alex Wade added 11 points, six assists and four steals.

Dillon Wilhite had nine rebounds and four points.

The loss followed a 51-41 victory over Serra in the Dons’ league opener on Jan. 3.

Wade led the Dons with 12 points and five steals and Anyanwu and Notarainni each had 11 points.

Anyanwu also had nine rebounds.

The Dons improved to 1-1 in league and 11-7 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Cathedral Catholic extended its winning streak to four games as the Dons defeated Scripps Ranch 76-37 in a Western League game on Jan. 5.

Freshman standout Isuneh “Ice” Brady led the Dons with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Brady has emerged as the team’s leading scorer, averaging 12.3 points per game.

Mazatlan Harris scored 18 points and had six shot blocks. The junior captain is averaging 11.3 points and 8.5 rebounds.

Kaylee Stiffler added 11 points and 11 rebounds, and freshman Itzel “Izzy” Navarro had six rebounds and five assists.

The victory followed a 98-36 victory over Serra in the Dons’ league opener on Jan. 3 in which Brady led the Dons with 20 points and 12 rebounds. She also had four assists and three steals.

Zoe Clark scored 18 points and had eight rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Harris had 14 points, and freshman Taryn Johnson had 12 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

The Dons improved to 2-0 in league and 13-4 overall for the season.

Santa Fe Christian defeated Yucca Valley 47-42 in a 5th Annual So Cal Run N Gun Against Cancer Showcase game on Jan. 5.

The event was hosted by Rancho Buena Vista and Carlsbad High Schools.

Freshman Claire Kikkawa scored a career-high 15 points and Brenna Goethals scored 14 points and had seven steals to lead the Eagles to their fifth win in six games.

Anna Bliss had seven points and 13 rebounds, Alligrace Raymond scored six points and had seven rebounds, and Grace Dabasinskas led the Eagles with 14 rebounds.

Kikkawa was named the “Heart Award Winner,” presented to the leading contributor in each game in the event.

The victory followed a 59-44 loss to Great Oak of Temecula two days earlier in which freshman Ruby Valasek led the Eagles with 18 points.

Dabasinskas led the Eagles with 16 rebounds and had seven points and Kikkawa added 11 points.