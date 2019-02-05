Week in Sports: Feb. 7

Girls soccer:

Torrey Pines extended its unbeaten streak to six games as the Falcons defeated San Marcos 3-1 in an Avocado League West game on Feb. 1.

Sophia Beyer scored one goal and had one assist to lead the Falcons.

Grace Schreckengaust and Tatum Lenain each scored one goal and Sydney Sanchez and Alexa Wallace each had one assist.

The victory followed a 2-0 league win against Mission Hills two days earlier in which Jordan Rowell and Beyer each scored one goal and Lenain had one assist.

The Falcons improved to 5-1-1 in league and 13-2-3 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Scripps Ranch 2-1 in a Western League game on Feb. 1.

Marie Temprendola and freshman Kelsey Branson each scored one goal to lead the Dons.

Julia Walsh and Justy Carruthers combined for the shutout

Kennedy Rawding and freshman Mia Adams each had one assist.

The victory followed a 1-0 league win against Our Lady of the Peace two days earlier in which Walsh and Carruthers combined for the shutout

Dons goalies Julia Walsh and Justy Carruthers combined for the shutout

The Dons improved to 4-1-1 in league and 13-3-3 overall for the season.

Boys soccer:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Canyon Crest Academy 2-1 in a nonleague game on Feb. 2.

Steve Hazel and Gavin Mahoney each scored one goal to lead the Dons and Adrian Zimmerman had one assist.

Dons goalie Aidan Cerveny was credited with the shutout.

Mahoney scored the Dons’ only goal and Cerveny had five saves.

The Dons improved to 2-2-1 in league and 7-2-5 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Cathedral Catholic exacted a measure of revenge as the Dons defeated Christian of El Cajon 73-70 in overtime in a Western League game on Jan. 31.

The victory was the Dons fourth straight and their sixth in seven games. Their only loss over that span was a 62-51 loss to Christian on Jan. 11.

Freshman standout Isuneh “Ice” Brady scored 24 points and had 13 rebounds to lead the Dons.

Fellow freshman Taryn Johnson had 17 points and Mazatlan Harris and Alyssa Garcia added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The victory followed a 65-29 league win against Mira Mesa two days earlier in which freshman Itzel “Izzy” Navarro led the Dons with 14 points and Harris and Garcia each had 12 points.

The Dons improved to 8-1 in league and 20-6 overall for the season.

******

Horizon Prep remained undefeated in Pioneer League play as the Lions defeated Bonsall 66-26 on Jan. 31.

Freshman Saffron Durant scored 20 points to lead the Lions.

Emma Konsmo and sophomore Ivy Hochman each scored 16 points to lead the Lions.

Konsmo also had 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals and Hochman had eight assists and four steals.

Durant had seven assists and four steals.

The victory followed a 40-38 league win against The Cambridge School on Jan 29 in which Durant led the Lions with 23 points and Konsmo scored 14 points and had 19 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals.

The Lions won their Feb. 1 league game against King-Chavez Community by forfeit.

The Lions improved to 8-0 in league and 12-3 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian lost to Montgomery 47-24 in a Coastal League game on Feb. 2.

Freshman Ruby Valasek led the Eagles with eight points.

The Eagles fell to 1-3 in league and 7-17 overall for the season.

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines defeated San Marcos 70-60 in an Avocado League West game on Feb. 1.

Michael Pope scored 24 points and had seven rebounds to lead the Falcons to their ninth win in 10 games.

Bryce Pope scored 16 points and had five rebounds and five assists, and Brandon Angel had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Noah Viera added 10 points.

The victory followed an 82-49 league win against Mission Hills two days earlier in which Michael Pope had 19 points and Bryce Pope had 12.

Viera had 12 points.

The Falcons improved to 7-1 in league and 20-6 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Patrick Henry 73-41 in a Western League game on Feb. 1.

Thomas Notarainni scored 18 points and Dillon Wilhite had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Dons to their fourth win in five games.

Alex Wade had 11 points, 11 assists and five steals, and A.J. Maisano added 10 points.

The victory followed a 72-66 league loss at the hands of Christian of El Cajon the previous day in which Obinna Anyanwu led the Dons with 26 points and Notarainni had 22 points.

The Dons improved to 8-3 in league and 18-9 overall for the season.