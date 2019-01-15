Week in Sports: Jan. 17

Girls soccer:

Torrey Pines defeated Mission Hills 2-0 in an Avocado League West game on Jan. 11.

Jillian Kaplan and Tatum Lenain each scored one goal to lead the Falcons and Sophia Beyer had one assist.

The victory followed a 4-0 loss to Carlsbad in a league game two days earlier that snapped a six-game unbeaten streak.

The Falcons defeated West Hills 3-1 in a nonleague game on Jan. 7 for their fourth win in six games (they were 4-0-2 over their unbeaten run).

Lenain scored two goals to lead the Falcons and Grace Schreckengaust scored one goal.

Jordan Rowell and Alexa Wallace each had one assist.

The Falcons improved to 1-1 in league and 9-2-2 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic opened Western League play with 3-0 victory over Point Loma on Jan. 11.

Sophomore goalie Justy Carruthers recorded her fourth straight shutout for the Dons, who 3-0-1 over that stretch.

The Dons are 6-1-1 over their last eight games.

Megan Janikowski scored one goal and had one assist, and freshman Kelsey Branson and seniors Kelsey Owen each had one goal.

Freshman Mia Adams had two assists.

The victory followed a 1-0 nonleague win against Francis Parker in a nonleague game on Jan. 9.

Branson scored the game’s only goal for the Dons off an assist from Janikowski.

The Dons improved to 9-2-1 overall for the season.

Boys soccer:

Cathedral Catholic experienced its first loss of the season as the Dons lost to Scripps Ranch 2-1 in a Western League opener for both teams on Jan. 8.

Aidan Hallinan scored the Dons’ only goal off an assist from Matthew Goddard.

Dons goalie Aidan Cerveny had four saves.

The Dons fell to 0-1 in league ad 4-1-3 overall for the season.

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines defeated Mission Hills 75-32 in an Avocado League West game on Jan. 11.

Michael Pope scored 24 points to lead the Falcons in their fourth straight victory.

The victory extended Torrey Pines’ league winning streak to 55 games going back to 2013, when the Falcons were in the Palomar League.

Bryce Pope had 14 points and Brandon Angel added nine points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

The victory followed a 77-65 win against Carlsbad in a league opener for both teams on Jan. 9 in which Noah Viera scored 24 points and Bryce Pope scored 23 to lead the Falcons.

Michael Pope added 17 points.

The Falcons improved to 2-0 in league and 15-5 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Christian of El Cajon 75-70 in a Western League game on Jan. 11.

Obinna Anyanwu scored 26 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Dons to their fourth win in five games.

Thomas Notarainni had 24 points, four assists and five steals, and Scott Prunty added 12 points.

Alex Wade had 14 assists, seven points and six steals.

The victory followed a 76-54 league win against La Jolla three days earlier in which Anyanwu scored 25 points and had 15 rebounds and Notarainni scored 20.

Wade had 11 points, and Dillon Wilhite had 11 rebounds and four points.

The Dons improved to 3-1 league and 13-7 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Cathedral Catholic lost to Christian of El Cajon 62-51 in a Western League game on Jan. 11.

The loss snapped the Dons’ five-game winning streak. They had also won 14 of their previous 15 games.

Mazatlan Harris scored 12 points and Kaylee Stiffler had 11 to lead the Dons.

Freshman standout Isuneh “Ice” Brady had 10 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.