Week in Sports: Dec. 13

Girls soccer:

Torrey Pines lost to Mater Dei of Santa Ana 1-0 in overtime in the championship game of the 12th annual Butch Lee Memorial Girls Soccer Tournament on Dec. 8.

The loss snapped the Falcons’ season-opening five-game winning streak.

The Falcons earlier in the day advanced to the finals with a 3-2 overtime victory over Westview.

Brigitte Bonebrake scored two goals to lead the Falcons.

The Falcons went 4-1 in the tournament.

They opened with a 1-0 victory over Rancho Bernardo on Dec. 4 in which Tatum Lenain scored the game’s only goal.

Lenain and Sydney Sanchez each scored one goal and Olivia Jandreski had one assist in a 2-0 victory over Point Loma the next day.

Lenain had one goal and one assist and Sanchez scored one goal in a 2-1 victory over Foothill on Dec. 6.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Canyon Crest Academy 2-1 in a Butch Lee Memorial Tournament game on Dec. 8.

The Dons went 3-1 in the tournament.

Kelsey Oen and freshman Kelsey Branson each scored one goal and Mia Adams had two assists to lead the Dons.

Freshman Mia Adams added two assists.

The victory followed a 1-0 loss to Mater Dei the previous day.

The Dons opened the tournament with a 5-0 victory over University City on Dec. 4 in which sophomore Sophia Aragon scored three goals and had one assist.

Marie Temprendola had one goal and one assist, Kennedy Rawding added one goal.

Danika Chargualaf and freshmen Brooke Miller and Adams each had one assist.

The Dons defeated Poway 5-0 the next day.

Adams, Aragon, Temprendola, Rawding, Sophia Mancinelli, Audrey Covington each scored one goal.

The Dons improved to 4-1 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated San Dieguito Academy 1-0 in a nonleague game on Dec. 7.

Bianca Plowman scored the game’s only goal off an assist from Kylie Stirling.

The Mavericks improved to 1-0-1.

Boys soccer:

Cathedral Catholic defeated The Bishop’s 7-1 in a nonleague game on Dec. 7.

Sophomore Jackson Kiil and Matthew Goddard each scored two goals to lead the Dons.

Mitchell Seipt and Adrian Zimmerman each scored one goal and had one assist and John Tadeusiak added one goal.

The Dons improved to 3-0-2 overall for the season.

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines extended its season-opening winning streak to nine games as the Falcons advanced to the North County Tournament championship game with a 73-67 semifinal victory over La Jolla Country Day on Dec. 7.

The Falcons were scheduled to play St. Augustine in the tournament championship game on Dec. 10.

Brandon Angel scored 19 points and had 11 rebounds and Bryce Pope had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the Falcons.

Michael Pope had 14 points and Noah Viera had 11 points and six rebounds.

*****

Santa Fe Christian had its four-game winning streak snapped as the Eagles lost to Rancho Bernardo 58-45 in a nonleague game on Dec. 6.

The loss followed a 69-52 victory over Cathedral Catholic in a Titan Challenge Tournament game on Dec. 4 in which Chase Pagan led the Eagles with 17 points and 14 rebounds and Sam Dudley had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Alex Yphantides added 12 points and five rebounds.

The victory followed a 73-48 victory over Mission Hills the previous day.

Keatten Smith scored 14 points and had six rebounds, Dudley had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four steals and Hayden Gray added 13 points and three steals.

The Eagles went 4-0 in the tournament and improved to 5-2 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon lost to St. Augustine 79-54 in the North County Tournament semifinals on Dec. 7.

Brandon Perry and Carson Cook each scored 14 points to lead the Mavericks, who fell to 3-2 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic lost to St. Patrick-St. Vincent of Vallejo (Solano County) 53-42 in a Father Barry Tournament game at Jesuit of Carmichael (Sacramento County) on Dec. 8.

Scotty Prunty scored 12 points to lead the Dons and Thomas Notarainni added 10 points.

Dons went 1-2 in the tournament.

They opened the tournament with a 76-75 loss to Archbishop Mitty of San Jose on Dec. 6.

The Dons bounced with a 66-49 victory over St. Mary’s of Stockton the next day in which Notarainni had 22 points, Prunty scored 17 points and Dillon Wilhite had 10 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Dons.

The Dons fell to 6-5 overall for the season.

Cross country:

La Costa Canyon standout Kristin Fahy placed 25th at the 40th annual Foot Locker national championships on Dec. 8.

The Stanford-bound senior ran the 3.1-mile course at Morley Field in Balboa Park in 18 minutes and 20.7 seconds.