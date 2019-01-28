Week in Sports: Jan. 31

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines’ amazing winning streak is over.

The Falcons’ 56-55 Avocado League loss to Carlsbad on Jan. 25 ended a 58-game league winning streak that spanned parts of seven seasons.

Torrey Pines hadn’t experienced a league loss since Feb. 6, 2013, a 55-50 setback at the hands of Mt. Carmel, back when the Falcons were in the Palomar League.

The Falcons had won their previous seven games overall.

Brandon Angel scored 21 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Falcons.

Bryce Hope had 20 points. Michael Pope added eight points.

The loss followed a 67-58 league victory over San Marcos two days earlier in which Michael Pope led the Falcons with 26 points and Bryce Pope scored 21.

The Falcons fell to 5-1 in league and 18-6 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Mission Bay 66-55 in a Western League game on Jan. 25.

Obinna Anyanwu scored 23 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the Dons to their fourth win in five games.

Thomas Notarainni had 13 points and Alex Wade added 11 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

The victory followed a 76-41 league win against Serra three days earlier in which Anyanwu led the Dons with 17 points and 17 rebounds and Wade and Notarainni each had 16 points.

Wade also had 10 assists and four rebounds and Notarainni had six rebounds.

The Dons improved to 6-2 in league and 16-8 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Santa Fe Christian lost to Bonita Vista 64-29 in a Coastal League game on Jan. 26.

The loss followed a 58-37 league win against Francis Parker the previous day.

Freshman Ruby Valasek scored 14 points and had a team-high 12 rebounds, and Alligrace Raymond had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead the Eagles.

Anna Bliss had 12 points and six assists, and freshman Claire Kikkawa added nine points.

The Eagles fell to 1-2 in league and 7-15 overall for the season.

Horizon Prep lost to Mountain Empire 47-31 in a nonleague game on Jan. 26.

Emma Konsmo led the Lions with nine points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Saffron Durant added eight points.

The loss followed a 33-28 defeat at the hands of Ocean View Christian on Jan. 22 in which Konsmo led the Lions with 20 points and 16 rebounds.

King-Chavez Community forfeited a Jan. 24 Pioneer League game to Horizon Prep.

The Lions improved to 6-0 in league and 9-3 overall for the season.

Girls soccer:

La Costa Canyon defeated Mission Hills 3-1 in an Avocado League West game on Jan. 25.

Kristy Clanton scored two goals to lead the Mavericks and Lizzy Teran had one goal.

Kylie Stirling, Paige Hays and Jayden Scalise each had one assist.

The Mavericks improved to 2-3-1 in league and 7-5-4 overall for the season.

Torrey Pines played San Marcos to a 2-2 in an Avocado League West game on Jan. 23.

Tatum Lenain scored two goals to lead the Falcons and Jordan Rowell and Alexa Wallace each had one assist.

The Falcons improved to 3-1-1 in league and 11-2-3 overall for the season.

Boys soccer:

Cathedral Catholic played Scripps Ranch to a 1-1 tie in a Western League game on Jan. 24.

Bradley Allgood scored the Dons’ only goal off an assist from Adrian Zimmerman.

Dons goalie Aidan Cerveny had two saves.

The Dons two days earlier defeated St. Augustine 2-0 in a league game.

Zimmerman scored one goal and had one assist, Allgood had one goal, and Aidan Hallinan had one assist.

Cerveny, who was credited with the shutout, had five saves.