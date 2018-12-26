Week in Sports: Dec. 27

Boys basketball:
La Costa Canyon defeated Oceanside 62-59 in a nonleague game on Dec. 18
Perry and Kramer each scored 14 points to lead the Mavericks and Boyd added 12 points.
The Mavericks improved to 6-3 overall for the season.
*****
Torrey Pines experienced a 90-89 double-overtime loss to Foothills Christian in a nonleague game on Dec. 22.
Bryce Pope led the Falcons with 34 points. He also had eight rebounds and five assists.
Michael Pope had 23 points, and Noah Viera had 21 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
Brandon Angel added 11 points, and Ryan Brown had nine assists and four steals.
The Falcons fell to 10-3 overall for the season.
*****
San Diego Jewish Academy lost to High Tech 52-46 in a nonleague game on Dec. 20.
Josh Barforough scored 12 points and Kevin Qin had 10 points to lead the Lions.
The Lions fell to 4-5 overall for the season.
Girls basketball:
Cathedral Catholic defeated La Costa Canyon 74-34 in a nonleague game on Dec. 21.
Freshmen Itzel “Izzy” Navarro and Isuneh “Ice” Brady each scored 15 points to lead the Dons to their eighth straight victory.
Angie Roque and Kaylee Stiffler each added nine points.
The Dons improved to 8-3 overall for the season.
The Mavericks fell to 6-5.
Girls soccer:
Torrey Pines played Rancho Bernardo to a 3-3 tie on Dec. 20.
Tatum Lenain and Jordan Lenain each scored one goal and had one assist, and Grace Schreckengaust had one goal.
Lenain is averaging 1.9 points per game. She leads the team in goals scored with six, assists (five) and points (17).
The Falcons extended their unbeaten streak to five games as they improved to 7-1-1 overall for the season.
*****
Cathedral Catholic sophomore goal-tending standout Justy Carruthers nailed down her seventh shutout as the Dons played to a scoreless tie with West Hills in a nonleague game on Dec. 19.
The Dons two days earlier defeated Mission Vista 3-0 in a nonleague game.
Marie Temprendola led the Dons with two goals and sophomore Sophia Aragon scored her team-leading seventh goal and had one assist.
Audrey Covington had two assists and Caruthers was credited with the shutout.
The Dons improved to 7-2-1 overall for the season.
*****
La Costa Canyon defeated El Camino 1-0 in a nonleague game on Dec. 21.
Kristy Clanton scored the game’s only goal on an assist from Lorena Villa.
The Mavericks are unbeaten in their last four games (3-0-1). They improved their overall record for the season to 5-1-2.