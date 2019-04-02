April 14 Week in Sports: TPHS boys tennis earns 2nd place honors in national high school tournament​​​​​​​

Tennis:

The Torrey Pines High School boys tennis team, currently undefeated in season play, took to the road on March 22-23 to compete in the 2019 National High School Tennis All-American Team Invitational at the Palisades Tennis Club in Newport Beach.

Led by its talented trio of seniors Matthew Sah, Eshan Talluri and Michael Hao, the third-seeded Falcons advanced to the tournament finals but came up just short, losing 5-4 against top-seeded and defending Southern California CIF champion Harvard-Westlake (Los Angeles). TPHS tennis coach Skip Strode proudly commented, “The boys left it all out there in the closest final match that this tournament has seen in 20 years.” Sah, Talluri, and Hao were each named to the All-Tournament Team. --Submitted sports release

Baseball:

La Costa Canyon complete a three-game Avocado League West sweep of Torrey Pines with a 9-0 victory on March 29.

LCC starter Bretten Hadley pitched six innings of five-hit ball for the win.

Chris Neveau had a double and three RBI to lead the Mavericks offensively and Jacob Grossman and Nick Hays each had two hits.

The Mavericks opened the series with a 13-6 win on March 25 in which Max Stanley homered twice and drove in three runs.

Neveau homered and drove in two runs and Austin Machado had two hits in a 5-4 Mavericks win on March 27.

Mac Bingham, Liam Brogan and Max Power each homered for Torrey Pines.

The Mavericks improved to 3-0 in league and 10-3 overall for the season.

The Falcons fell to 0-3 in league an 5-7-1 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy defeated El Camino 7-5 on March 30 in the deciding game of a best-of-three Avocado League series.

Ryan Schove had two hits and two RBI to lead the Ravens.

The Mustangs opened the series with a 4-1 victory on March 26 in which Wyley Sharp had two hits and Ian Hoslett had a double and two RBI.

Nicholas Sando pitched a complete game for the win.

The Mustangs were held to three hits in a 3-1 loss to El Camino on March 28 in which Logan Matherly doubled and drove in SDA’s only run.

The Mustangs improved to 2-1 in league and 8-5 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated St. Augustine 8-0 in a Western League game on March 28.

Shane Telfer combined with Thomas Carter on a three-hitter to lead the Dons to their third straight win.

Telfer struck out seven and walked two in five innings and Carter didn’t allow a hit in two innings.

Jake Rons had two hits and two RBI, Nick Guerena had three hits including a triple and Marcello Marino had three hits and drove in a run.

The victory followed a 2-0 league win against St. Augustine two days earlier that went eight innings.

Jake Rons struck out seven and walked one in seven innings of four-hit ball but wasn’t involved in the decision. Cooper Rons struck out two in a scoreless eighth for the win.

The Dons improved to 2-0 in league and 7-7 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy lost to San Marco 8-4 on March 29 in the deciding game of a three-game Avocado League West series.

Walker Matthews had two hits including a home run and drove in three runs to lead the Ravens, and Kevin Michaels and Jordan Goldmann each had two hits.

The Ravens lost the series opener 3-2 on March 25.

They bounced back for an 8-1 two days later as Goldmann tossed a four-hitter in which he struck out six and walked four.

Ethan Swidler, Patrick Cunningham and Matthews each drove in two runs for CCA.

The Ravens fell to 2-2 in league and 6-8 overall for the season.

******

Santa Fe Christian lost to Point Loma 4-2 in a nonleague game on March 27.

Kian Hogan had two hits including a double and Cole Roberts had one hit and one RBI to lead the Eagles.

The Eagles fell to 10-4 overall for the season.

Softball:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Rialto 12-1 in a nonleague game on March 30 that was mercy ruled after five innings.

Abby Tanuma and Julia Walsh each had two hits and four RBI to lead the Dons.

Tanuma doubled twice.

The Dons improved to 3-7 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Westview 5-8 in eight innings in a North County Tournament game on March 26.

Angelina Russo doubled and drove in three runs to lead the Mavericks, and Emily Garvey, Kaitlyn Farley, Kelly Nutter and Kayla Loustalot each had two hits.

Russo pitched a six-hiter for the win in which she struck out 13, walked eight and gave up three runs.

The Mavericks improved to 5-6 overall for the season.

Volleyball:

Torrey Pines defeated El Camino 3-0 (25-14, 25-8, 25-10) in a Western League game on March 28.

William Meader had 11 kills and David Codling had 10 to lead the Falcons to their 11th straight win.

Nick Slight had 19 assists and Truman Morley had 10.

The victory followed a 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-22) nonleague win against Cathedral Catholic two days earlier in which Codling had 12 kills, Morley had 13 assists and Slight had 12.

Gabriel Brown and Greg Baglio each had 10 kills for Cathedral Catholic,

Carlos Duenas had 16 assists and Baglio had 11.

The Falcons improved to 3-0 in league and 18-1 overall for the season.