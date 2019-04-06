CCA and SDA girls softball teams enjoy a chance to compete and connect at ‘SDUHSD Academy BATtle’

San Dieguito Academy and Canyon Crest Academy girls softball teams took the field for the 2nd annual “SDUHSD Academy BATtle” March 30. The teams played for the coveted “Academy Bat,” a trophy that the winning team gets to keep at their school until the next season.

Started last year by the two varsity coaches, Sam Corrao (SDA) and Mike Wahlstrom (CCA), who wanted to find a way for their players to compete and strike up inter-school connections , this year saw the CCA Ravens win the trophy back from the SDA Mustangs by a score of 16-7.

“We love the idea of a friendly, cross-town rivalry on the field, but we also think the girls should get to know each other off the field,” said Wahlstrom.