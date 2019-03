The Rancho Santa Fe Attack G02 Premier team, coached by Nate Hetherington, won the Irvine Spring Classic tournament held March 16-17.

Back row: Coach Nate, Leila, Brooke, Shelby, Amanda, Anya, Kayla, Macey, Grace, Maddie, Elizabeth, Jules and Kat; Front row: Riley, Camille, Alex, Cameron, Emma and Grace (not pictured, Ryan, Wes and India)