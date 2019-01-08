CCA men’s varsity team takes home the Grossmont Tournament trophy

The Canyon Crest Academy men’s varsity soccer team has started the pre-season with a mission to win. The team has played 12 pre-season games since the end of November. They recently played in the Grossmont Soccer Tournament in the premiere tier and had a challenging tournament schedule. CCA faced its toughest opponent, Hoover, in the first round only to finish that game in a tie, but they knew they would meet again in the finals.

The championship game was a nail biter as CCA and Hoover battled it out once again with the trophy on the line. This game came down to the wire with only 3 minutes left in the game and the game tied at 1-1, CCA scored to secure the championship win by putting them ahead 2-1. CCA has just finished the pre-season schedule with an outstanding 9-2-1 record. The CCA men’s varsity soccer team members are demonstrating they are a force as the team is currently ranked #1 in San Diego Division 1, and 30th in state rankings going into the regular season.