Week in Sports: TPHS boys basketball and soccer teams win CIF Open Division Championships

Boys basketball:

The Torrey Pines High School men’s basketball team won its first San Diego Section championship in seven years as the Falcons defeated Foothills Christian 51-47 in the CIF Open Division Championship game on Feb. 23.

Noah Viera scored 15 points, Michael Pope had 14 points and Bryce Pope added 11 points and 11 rebounds as the Falcons won their seventh straight game and 14th in their last 15.

The Falcons advanced to the finals after defeating Mission Bay 81-70 in the semifinals on Feb. 20.

Bryce Pope led the Falcons with 30 points and Michael Pope added 24.

Noah Viera had 13 points and Brandon Angel added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Falcons improved to 25-6 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Francis Parker 64-55 in dramatic fashion in the Division I championship game on Feb. 22.

The Dons trailed by one point in the closing seconds when Obinna Anyanwu rebounded his own shot an scored the go-ahead basket.

Thomas Notarainni led the Dons with 18 points and Anyanwu had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Dons defeated La Jolla Country Day 64-55 in the semifinals on Feb. 19

The Dons improved to 23-9 overall for the season.

The Falcons boys soccer team members celebrate their championship. Anna Scipione

Boys soccer:

Torrey Pines High School boys soccer team won the CIF Open Division championship in dramatic fashion, as the Falcons defeated Point Loma on penalty kicks in the Feb. 22 title game.

The top-seeded Falcons outscored No. 7 Point Loma 3-2 on PKs after the two teams were locked in a 3-3 tie at the end of regulation.

The Falcons won their first Open Division championship. They hadn’t won a section title since 2012.

Ishmael Uno, Denzel Zepeda and Michael Mines each scored for the Falcons, who extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games (14-0-5). The Falcons improved to 15-2-7 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Mission Hills 55-44 in the Open Division championship game on Feb. 23.

Freshman standout Isuneh "ice" Brady scored 16 points and Mazatlan Harris had 13 points and 16 rebounds as the Dons extended their winning streak to nine games.

The Dons defeated Christian of El Cajon 79-71 in the semifinals on Feb. 20.

The Dons improved to 25-6 overall for the season.

Baseball:

Santa Fe Christian improved to 3-0 in the season opening Kendra Couch Classic as the Eagles defeated Ramona 14-3 on Feb. 23.

Ian Coykendall and Colin Denney each hit three-run homers to lead the Eagles.

The Eagles opened the tournament with a 4-3 victory over Clairemont on Feb. 16 in which Coyendall had one hit and two RBI and Denney had a double and drove in a run.

Coykendall, who was credited with the win, started and gave up three runs on six hits in 4 2/3.

Kian Hogan struck out three and gave up one hit in scoreless innings in a non-save situation.

The Eagles defeated Linfield Christian 4-1 on Feb. 20 as Hogan started and struck out seven in three innings in which he gave up one run on two hits and two walks.

Bryson Hashimoto and Ryan Desaegher each had two hits including a triple and one RBI.

*****

Torrey Pines improved to 3-1 in the season opening Kendra Couch Classic as the Falcons defeated Mira Mesa 3-0 on Feb. 23.

The Falcons opened the tournament with a 7-4 victory over La Jolla Country Day on Feb. 16 in which Max Power homered and drove in two runs and Mac Bingham had two hits including a double.

Three days later the Falcons defeated Ramona 9-5 as Jack Johnston homered and drove in four runs and Bingham was 2 for 2 with two RBI and three walks.

The Falcons lost to Scripps Ranch 8-1 on Feb. 22.

*****

La Costa Canyon won its first two games at the Hilltop Tournament.

Nick Hays had two hits and one RBI and Austin Machado had one hit and two RBI as the Mavericks defeated Poway 7-5 on Feb. 23.

The Mavericks opened the season with a 3-1 victory over Granite Hills in which Bretten Hadley struck out seven in four innings of no-hit ball in which he gave up no walks.

Garrett Bevacqua, Chris Neveau and Machado each had one hit and one RBI.

Wrestling:

Torrey Pines’ Peter Thomas (37-10) went 3-2 in the state championship tournament in the 195-pound weight division.

Thomas opened with two straight victories but lost to Valencia’s Ben Gould in the third round. Gould went on to finish third.