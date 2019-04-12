Letters/Opinion: April 4, April 11

Traffic issues in RSF need to be addressed

Being a longtime resident of the Ranch I remember there was a time when no one would dare short cut through Rancho Santa Fe for fear of being endlessly lost. On countless occasions I rescued people sobbing in my driveway asking for directions to Encinitas, I-5 and one poor lost soul wanted directions to Barona Casino. Alas, with GPS this is no longer the case and, as a result, the traffic has increased 10-fold if not more since its inception. It’s all about getting from point A to point B as quickly as possible. I get that. I don’t want to sit in traffic any more than the next driver, but for some reason our scenic curvy roads bring out the Mario Andretti in everyone. Creating dangers to cyclists and people, horses and dogs using the trails along the roadways. Not to mention the noise. I am sure that one of Evel Knievel’s descendants rips by my house at least twice a day.

I am not familiar with the barriers that an Encinitas neighborhood put up (Mr. Hanley referenced this in his letter of March 28th), but I do recall the residents living on Zumaque St. had a gate installed to keep people from short-cutting through the Ranch from Rancho Bernardo. I strongly agree with Mr. Hanley that something needs to be done and an enforced 25 MPH speed limit might help deter if not, at the very least, slow down the commuters who now use our community as a thoroughfare and, in some cases, a Grand Prix track. It is a problem that the Rancho Santa Fe Association needs to address.

Cindy Baker

Rancho Santa Fe

Focus should be on enforcing or changing the Covenant

I was surprised to read about Jane van Praag’s resignation from CDRC (Covenant Design Review Committee) and somewhat amused at the drama surrounding her removal from a volunteer position. I typically would not bother to write a letter to the editor, but your article left me feeling confused and curious for a few reasons. First, it was stated in your article that her “characterization of the failures of the CDRC is inaccurate,” which seems contrary to why the board unanimously approved to send an oversight letter to CDRC about enforcing the Covenant.

Also it mentioned the CDRC provided examples against her alleging she insulted applicants. As a recent applicant, our experience with Ms. van Praag was opposite of that. In the past year, my husband and I renovated our property across from hers. She brought to the CDRC’s attention that we violated our application by removing existing trees not as shown in landscape plans. We were indeed in error. We approached her about the issue and not only was she extremely professional, she was appreciative and informative about the Covenant and how to correct the issue. Another reason for my confusion and curiosity after reading your article is regarding the allegation about “undermining the CDRC by disclosing confidential and preliminary discussions.” Aren’t all the CDRC meetings public and aren’t matters concerning the CDRC disclosed to members?

Also, I wonder if there were such strong behavioral issues with Ms. van Praag to the extent of “malfeasance” since August 2017, why would it take so long to remove her? Am I missing something? At this point, your article peaked my interest so much that I read the February 7th letters from the board to CDRC et al. Basically, the main point of concern was “about the interpretation and enforcement of [the Covenant, Codes and Guidelines] and the overall deliberative process of the CDRC” and in the second letter it referenced Paragraphs 155-159. After locating the “Covenant,” I read these paragraphs in hopes of enlightenment. Now I understand why the letter noted concerns about “excessive grading, projects with unrestrained mass and scale, and buildings that are inconsistent with Latin-type design.” Perhaps the reason for Ms. van Praag’s removal/resignation should have been she knew and cared too much about the “Covenant.”

This seems to be “much to do about van Praag” when it should be about enforcing or changing the Covenant. Taking dramatics aside, anyone who walks or drives around the Covenant can visibly see varying “styles” or “types” of architecture so it’s clear we as a community (board and CDRC included) do not have consistent understanding nor enforcement of the content of the “Covenant, Code and Guidelines.”

Anh Nguyen-Paulus